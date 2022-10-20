01STOCK_VOLLEYBALL

FORT ATKINSON— The 13th-seeded Janesville Parker volleyball team ended its season Thursday night with a loss to fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson. Parker lost 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.

“I thought we played really well. That was a tough Fort team,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “Tayna Allen did a really nice job blocking on the net for us. We got some really good touches and shot down some really good hitters from Fort. Our defense came up with some really good plays. We just had a tough time scoring points. We were really proud of the girls. There’s no quit in these girls, which we’re proud to see in a challenging season.”

