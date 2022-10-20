FORT ATKINSON— The 13th-seeded Janesville Parker volleyball team ended its season Thursday night with a loss to fourth-seeded Fort Atkinson. Parker lost 25-13, 25-11, 25-12 in the WIAA Division 1 regional semifinals.
“I thought we played really well. That was a tough Fort team,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “Tayna Allen did a really nice job blocking on the net for us. We got some really good touches and shot down some really good hitters from Fort. Our defense came up with some really good plays. We just had a tough time scoring points. We were really proud of the girls. There’s no quit in these girls, which we’re proud to see in a challenging season.”
Despite their loss, Parker saw improvement from their players in a demanding season.
“It was definitely a challenging season but we saw a lot of growth. The kids really played hard regardless of what the scoreboard and record said,” he said. “We are really proud of how they handled themselves all year even though things rarely felt like they were going our way. We are lucky to have high character athletes on our team.”
FORT ATKINSON 3, JANESVILLE PARKER 0Fort Atkinson 25 25 25
Parker 13 11 12
Milton 3, Elkhorn 2—The seventh-seeded Milton volleyball team beat 10th-seeded
Elkhorn in five sets. Milton won 25-19, 21-25, 24-26, 25-11, 15-3 in regional play Thursday.
Milton will head to second-seeded Mukwonago on Saturday.