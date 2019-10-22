Edgerton High’s volleyball team showed off its growth Tuesday night.

For the second consecutive season, the Crimson Tide hosted Campbellsport in the Division 2 regional quarterfinals. Last year, seventh-seeded Edgerton was easily swept away. But on Tuesday, the Tide rallied to win a five-set thriller.

Edgerton, a No. 8 seed this year, won 29-27, 25-23, 19-25, 23-25, 15-7 to earn a date with top-seeded and top-ranked Lake Country Lutheran in the regional semifinals Thursday night.

“Our growth from last year to this year was definitely part of the reason for our success,” Edgerton coach Sharon Fox said. “Our defense was solid. Our back-row play allowed us to run our offense.”

Kate Fox Gunderson had 36 assists and three aces to lead the Tide. Carly Rebman smashed 23 kills, while Shannon Rusch added 24 digs.

Cassidy Danks had two of her three block kills at the end of the marathon first set that gave the Tide the momentum.

“It was definitely a team win,” Fox said. “We had contributions from every player. They played well together and believed and trusted in each other.”

East Troy 3, Delavan-Darien 0—Emily Wendt had 31 assists, 10 digs, four aces and two blocks to help the third-seeded Trojans sweep the Comets, 25-19, 25-11, 25-12.

EAST TROY 3, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0Delavan-Darien 19 11 12

East Troy 25 25 25

East Troy leaders: Aces—Emily Wendt 4. Blocks—Wendt 2. Digs—Wendt 10. Assists—Wendt 31. Kills-Katie Winkler 14.

Edgewood 3, Evansville 0—The third-seeded Crusaders picked up the sweep of the Blue Devils, 25-15, 25-6, 25-6.

EDGEWOOD 3, EVANSVILLE 0Evansville 15 6 6

Edgewood 25 25 25

Leaders: Aces—Ring (Edg) 6. Kills—Josey Rinehart (Eva) 4, Ring 10. Assists—Skye McDermott (Eva) 6, Foti (Edg) 17. Diggs—Bettenhausen (Eva) 12, Lewis (Edg) 10.

Lakeside Lutheran 3, Clinton 0—Ella Collins had 13 kills and a block to lead the second-seeded Warriors over the 15th-seeded Cougars, 25-3, 25-11, 25-10.

LAKESIDE 3, CLINTON 0Clinton 3 11 10

Lakeside Lutheran 25 25 25

Leaders—Kills—Collins (LL) 13. Assists—Johnson (LL) 31. Aces—Johnson (LL) 5. Digs—Koehl (C) 7, Gnabasik (LL) 15.

Lake Mills 3, Turner 0—Grace Schopf led Lake Mills with 13 kills and Tatum Riggleman added 25 digs for the L-Cats as they downed the visiting and 13th-seeded Trojans 25-12, 25-15, 25-15.

Turner statistics were not reported.

Division 3

Mineral Point 3, Parkview 0—The 10th-seeded Vikings won the opening set but saw their season end to the No. 7 seed on the road in Division 3,22-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-14.