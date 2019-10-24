Swing after swing, the Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team put pressure on Whitewater’s defense.

And after holding up early, the floodgates opened as senior Ella Collins and junior Payton Kuepers combined for 25 kills as the second-ranked Warriors defeated the visiting Whippets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.

The 10th-seeded Whippets, who got to this point by beating seventh-ranked Walworth Big Foot, were able to play evenly for stretches of the match.

But against the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2, they just couldn’t sustain it.

“We needed to focus on our details and just stay confident. We are a very good team,” Bullis said. “We just need to stay confident.”

Emme Bullis led the Whippets with 11 kills.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, WHITEWATER 0

Whitewater;15;17;12

Lakeside Lutheran;25;25;25

Whitewater leaders: Aces--Kiyla Kopecky 2. Kills--Emme Bullis 11. Assists--Cora Linos 12. Digs--Bullis, Kacie Carollo and Catherine Skindling, 6 each. Blocks--Amanda Tovar, 1.

Lake Country Lutheran 3, Edgerton 0--The eighth-seeded Crimson Tide could not spring the road upset, falling 25-15, 25-16, 25-12.

Lake Country Lutheran hosts Lake Mills in a regional final.

Full stats were not reported.

Elkhorn 3, Oregon 0--The third-seeded Elks swept the 14th-seeded Panthers, 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 in a Division 1 regional semifinal.

Elkhorn will host sixth-seeded Wilmot in Saturday's regional final.

Full stats were not reported.