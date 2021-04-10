The area's top seeds ruled the day in the WIAA girls volleyball tournament Saturday.
Edgerton, Whitewater and Brodhead--which were each the No. 1 seeds in their regional pods--all won regional titles and advanced to sectional play Tuesday.
Whitewater, a No. 1 seed in Division 1, swept Jefferson in the regional semifinals and then topped Fort Atkinson in three sets in the regional final Saturday night.
The Whippets and Blackhawks split the first two sets before Whitewater won the third 28-26.
The third was nearly just as close, with Whitewater winning 25-23.
Kindyl Kilar led Whitewater with 4 aces and added 13 kills and 16 digs. Emme Bullis had 19 kills and 21 digs.
Whitewater will be joined in sectionals by fellow top seeds Oshkosh West and Manitowoc Lincoln. The fourth regional in that bracket, which is led by top-seeded Racine Case, will be played Sunday and the regional champs will be reseeded for Tuesday's sectionals.
(regional final)
WHITEWATER 3, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson;22;25;26;23
Whitewater;25;21;28;25
Whitewater leaders: Aces--Kindyl Kilar 4. Kills--Emme Bullis 19, Kilar 13. Assists--Cora Linos 32. Digs--Bullis 21, Linos 16, Kilar 16.
WHITEWATER 3, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson;8;8;17
Whitewater;25;25;25
Whitewater leaders: Aces--Kilar 3. Kills--Bullis 13, Kilar 12. Assists--Linos 28. Digs--Linos and Bullis, 5 each. Blocks--Kilar 1.
- Edgerton 3, Milton 0--The top-seeded and host Crimson Tide had a bye to the regional final and swept Milton 25-21, 25-17, 25-18 to advance to sectionals.
Kate Gunderson dished out 25 assists and had three aces for Edgerton, which improved to 11-4 overall. Carly Rebman had 13 kills, and Shannon Rusch had 20 digs.
Milton avenged a regular-season loss to Evansville in the regional semifinal.
Edgerton joins fellow No. 1 seeds Janesville Craig, Mount Horeb and McFarland in their Division 1 sectional, which will be seeded Sunday.
EDGERTON 3, MILTON 0
Milton;21;17;18
Edgerton;25;25;25
Leaders: Kills--Juliet Karlen (M) 8, Carly Rebman (E) 13. Blocks--Nora Stuckey (M( 2, Carmen Crandall (E) 1. Aces--Jordan Karlen (M) 2, Kate Gunderson (E) 3. Assists--Jo. Karlen 14, Gunderson 25. Digs--Alyssa Kuglitsch (M) 20, Shannon Rusch (E) 20.
- Brodhead 3, Parkview 0--Abbie Dix had 15 kills and four blocks to help the host and top-seeded Cardinals beat the visiting Vikings in a Division 2 regional final match.
Alexis Kammerer dished out 33 assists and added three blocks, while McKenna Young had 13 digs and three blocks.
Brodhead is joined by top seeds Laconia and Columbus, along with third-seeded Poynette, in their D2 sectional.
Parkview beat Clinton 25-7, 23-25, 25-12, 25-20 in the semifinals.
BRODHEAD 3, PARKVIEW 0
Orfordville Parkview;10;9;19
Brodhead;25;25;25
Brodhead leaders: Aces--Onni Oliver 6. Kills--Abbie Dix 15, McKenna Young 8. Assists--Alexis Kammerer 33. Digs--Young 13. Blocks--Dix 4, Kammerer 3, Young 3.