Janesville Parker’s Reese Miller sets the ball over the arms of Lake Geneva Badgers Olivia Loish from the back row during their regional playoff match with Lake Geneva Badger at home on Thursday, Oct. 21.
That’s what it’s all about at tournament time. On Thursday night, seventh-seeded Janesville Parker survived and advanced in the WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball tournament, besting 10th-seeded Lake Geneva Badger, 25-20, 25-14, 22-25, 25-11.
The Vikings were in control most of the way, taking the first two sets. Parker pulled away late in the first set after Badger rallied from a 13-8 deficit to tie it at 14-14.
In the second set, the Vikings surged to an early 6-1 lead and never looked back.
Badger came to life briefly in the third set, taking an 18-11 lead before Parker began to rally toward the end of the set.
But the Vikings had started what would end up as a 35-13 scoring run spread over the end of the third set and the start of the fourth.
Parker coach Andy Kimball said the surge to end the third gave his team a springboard into the decisive fourth set.
Kimball said his team benefited from an especially loud student section—especially a contingent of Parker football players.
Parker senior Jayda Schober was a big part of the surge to victory for the Vikings, with 22 kills and the first six service points of the fourth set to stake Parker to a 6-1 lead.
Schober said the late third-set rally made all the difference for she and her teammates.
“Badger came out with more energy in that set,” Schober said. “We responded.”
Badger coach Megan Walsh said her team just dug itself too deep a hole in dropping the opening two sets.
“Our girls battled, though,” Walsh said. She added that the Badgers were without two starters for the tournament and had other players filling in.
Walsh praised her five seniors: Lele Coleman, Madison Zilske, Makayla Cooper, Kenzi Brewington and Jenna Lyng. “They’ve really set the tone for the younger girls,” Walsh said.
The Vikings will travel to take on second-seeded Fort Atkinson at 7 p.m. Saturday. The winner will advance to next Thursday’s sectional semifinal round.
Schober said the key to winning for the Vikings will be to keep up the communication on the court, as well as good passing and serving.
Kimball said his team will have its hands full against Fort Atkinson.
“But when we play our game, we can play with anybody,” Kimball said.