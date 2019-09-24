When Big Eight Conference volleyball is talked about, Sun Prairie is the school that has to be discussed first.

The Cardinals showed that again Tuesday night, when they defeated visiting Janesville Craig 25-13, 25-12, 25-16.

Sun Prairie improved to 5-0 in the Big Eight and ran its conference record to 47-2 since 2014.

That is why Craig coach Blake Budrow was pleased with his team’s performance.

“This is one of the best matches we’ve played this year,” Budrow said. “Abby Trapp served well. We served well as a team.

“We had a good hitting percentage against a very good team.”

Lauren Glissendorf had 14 digs against the hard-hitting Cardinals. McKaylie Justman had eight kills and Britten Bertagnoli added six.

Craig (1-4) plays host to La Follette on Thursday.

SUN PRAIRIE 3, CRAIG 0

Craig 13 12 16

Sun Prairie 25 25 25

Craig statistics (aces-kills-assists)—McKaylie Justman, 4-8-0; Taylor Tompkins, 0-1-0; Julia Masterson, 0-1-1; Kelly Heinzen, 2-3-0; Abby Trapp, 3-1-20; Lauren Glissendorf, 1-0-2; Maggie DeGarmo, 0-2-3; Sophia Vitaioli, 0-1-0; Rachel Bonham, 0-5-0; Taia Hodgkinson, 0-2-1; Britten Bertagnoli, 0-6-0; Jessa Alderman, 0-1-0.