Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Jayda Schober led Janesville Parker’s volleyball team to the Comet Invitational title at Delavan-Darien High School on Saturday.
The senior had 47 kills, seven aces and 53 digs to lead the Vikings to a 4-1 dual meet record. Parker defeated Racine Lutheran 22-25, 25-22;and 15-9 in the championship match.
Parker also defeated Wilmot, Beloit Memorial and host Delavan-Darien.
Sydney Pajerski set the pace offensively for the Vikings with 94 assists, and Brooke Payne had a team-high eight blocks.
Parker returns to Big Eight Conference action Tuesday night at Madison West.
Parker results: Defeated Delavan-Darien 21-25, 25-20, 15-8; lost to Lake Geneva Badger 22-25, 20-25; defeated Wilmot 25-23, 25-11; defeated Beloit Memorial 25-11, 25-7; defeated Racine Lutheran 22-25, 25-22, 15-9
Parker leaders: Aces—Jayda Schober 7, Kendall Buehl 6. Kills—Schober 47, Kylee Skrzypchak 37. Assists—Sydney Pajerski 94. Digs—Schober 53. Blocks—Brooke Payne 8, Schober 7
Get the latest sports news delivered right to your inbox six days a week.
Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
If you have an event you'd like to list in our calendar, submit it now!