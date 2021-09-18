Jayda Schober led Janesville Parker’s volleyball team to the Comet Invitational title at Delavan-Darien High School on Saturday.

The senior had 47 kills, seven aces and 53 digs to lead the Vikings to a 4-1 dual meet record. Parker defeated Racine Lutheran 22-25, 25-22;and 15-9 in the championship match.

Parker also defeated Wilmot, Beloit Memorial and host Delavan-Darien.

Sydney Pajerski set the pace offensively for the Vikings with 94 assists, and Brooke Payne had a team-high eight blocks. 

Parker returns to Big Eight Conference action Tuesday night at Madison West.

Comet Invitational

Parker results: Defeated Delavan-Darien 21-25, 25-20, 15-8; lost to Lake Geneva Badger 22-25, 20-25; defeated Wilmot 25-23, 25-11; defeated Beloit Memorial 25-11, 25-7; defeated Racine Lutheran 22-25, 25-22, 15-9

Parker leaders: Aces—Jayda Schober 7, Kendall Buehl 6. Kills—Schober 47, Kylee Skrzypchak 37. Assists—Sydney Pajerski 94. Digs—Schober 53. Blocks—Brooke Payne 8, Schober 7 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you