Janesville Parker’s volleyball team’s upset bid came up just short Thursday night.
Despite a valiant effort by the Vikings to force a fifth and deciding set, host Oregon held on for a 3-2 victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal game. The Panthers won 25-23, 22-25, 25-13, 21-25 and 15-5.
Fifth-seeded Oregon (25-10) plays at third-seeded Union Grove for the regional championship Saturday night.
Eleventh-seeded Parker (19-16) kept its upset bid alive with a 25-21 win in Game 4 but quickly fell behind 6-0 in Game 5 and could not recover.
“You dig yourself into a hole in that fifth game and you’re going to be in trouble, and that’s what we did,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “But we had gotten ourselves in trouble before that and had gotten out of it. We just couldn’t come back that last game.
“But like I told the girls afterward, don’t hang your head. You’ve got nothing to be ashamed of. You left it all on the court and pushed a team that was seeded six spots higher than you to the limit.”
Parker stormed back in Game 1 to win 25-23. The Vikings trailed 6-2 early but slowly crawled back into the game thanks to the play of Julianna Getka. The senior, who led her team with 15 kills, had back-to-back spikes to tie the game at 22 and won it with another blast at the net on game point.
Oregon pulled away late in Game 2. Parker fell behind early but battled back to take a 20-18 lead on an ace from Shay Riley.
The Panthers, however, scored seven of the last nine points.
Game 3 was all Oregon. The Panthers raced out to a 13-4 lead.
“Win or lose, I thought if we put in the same kind of effort we put in at the conference tournament that we’d be all right tonight, and that was the case,” Kimball said. “The girls really responded when we got beat that third game. We did a lot of good things that fourth game.”
Oregon again jumped out to an early lead in Game 4, but Parker kept pecking away and eventually took the lead for good at 19-18 on Getka’s service ace. The Vikings scored 10 of the last 13 points, with the game ending on an Oregon service error.
Despite building momentum with the Game 4 win, Parker came out flat in the decisive fifth game. The Panthers scored the first six points and never looked back.
Riley had 39 assists for Parker, while Kimball also praised the play of Jayda Schober, Alissa Anderson and Tina Shelton.
“I wanted to walk away from this gym knowing that we gave our best, and I thought we did,” Kimball said.
“I can’t say enough about what our seniors have meant to our program. And for the underclassmen, they know what it takes to play at the highest level and that they’re capable of doing just that.”
OREGON 3, PARKER 2
Janesville Parker 23 25 23 25 5
Oregon 25 22 25 21 15
Parker (aces, kills assists)—Alissa Anderson 1-0-0; Carlie Curtis 3-0-0; Jayda Schober 0-10-0; Julianna Getka 1-15-0; Kylee Skrzypchak 0-1-0; Rachel Van Beek 1-5-0; Shay Riley 2-1-39; Tina Shelton 0-6-0
