Neither a bus issue nor a road match to start the Big Eight Conference season could slow down Janesville Parker's volleyball team Thursday night.

The Vikings jumped out to a 20-6 lead in their first game and carried the momentum through to a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 victory.

"We're really happy. The first set we jumped out right away, and it was really nice for them to just come out and play confident from the start," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "They really made it tough on West. It was nice to move past the distraction of the bus ride."

A mechanical issue forced the Vikings to switch buses shortly into their trek to Madison.

Parker's offense had no such issues, Kimball said. Jayda Schober, Kylee Skrzypchak and Tina Shelton each had seven kills for the Vikings, who got 23 assists from senior setter Shay Riley.

"We had really solid nights hitting-wise from Jada, Kylee and Tina," Kimball said. "And even more than the kills themselves, we were really good with our hitting efficiency and limiting mistakes."

Parker travels to Verona for a Big Eight match Tuesday.

PARKER 3, WEST 0

Janesville Parker;25;25;25

Madison West;13;13;18

Parker stats: (aces-kills-assists) Brooke Payne 0-0-2, Carlie Curtis 1-0-0, Emma Perry 0-0-0, Grace Williams 5-1-4; Jayda Schober 1-7-0, Jenna Gackstatter 0-2-0, Kylee Skrzypchak 0-7-0, Lexi Walters 0-0-0, Rachel Van Beek 0-4-0, Shay Riley 0-1-23, Tina Shelton 0-7-0. Digs: Walters 5, Shelton 4.