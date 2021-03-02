JANESVILLE
The last time Janesville Parker’s volleyball team took the court, the Vikings were playing for a WIAA Division 1 sectional title and a state berth.
Parker lost that title match in 2019 to Burlington, but with several key contributors back from that team, coach Andy Kimball expects the Vikings to be very competitive once again.
The Vikings open the 2021 alternate fall season today with a nonconference home match against Waunakee.
“We’re fortunate to have a lot of players coming back, but they will all be taking on larger or different roles than they had in 2019,” Kimball said. “They all seem to be ready for the challenge.”
Parker was 18-10 in 2019 and finished 7-2 in the rugged Big Eight Conference, with the only losses coming to first-place Verona and runner-up Sun Prairie.
Heading the list of returnees are seniors Grace Williams, Jenna Gackstatter and Emma Perry, along with juniors Kylee Skrzypchak and Jayda Schober.
Williams is the team’s setter, with Perry the defensive specialist/libero. Schober and Skrzypchak are outside hitters and middle blockers, and Gackstatter’s versatility allows her to play anywhere on the court.
“It has been a little difficult fully preparing them for the changes we’re making, because due to COVID restrictions we were allowed pods of four most of the offseason,” Kimball said. “It forced us to be creative, but when you’re moving players around, it is hard to see how it is going to work until you get all six on a side.
“They all seem to be knocking the rust off pretty fast here, though, the first week of practice.”
With no Big Eight season being held in the spring, because Madison East, Madison Memorial, Madison West and Madison La Follette opted out of the truncated season, Parker is forced to play what will all be considered nonconference matches.
Kimball said learning to play with a mask on has not been difficult for his players, except for a few more water breaks than normal. He said the players are simply happy to be back to competing after missing the 2020 fall season due to COVID-19 concerns.
“The kids have lost a lot of opportunities during the last year, and for those who have only been on the volleyball team, this will be their first ‘almost normal’ in a long time,” Kimball said. “Getting back to athletics for many will really help with their mental and physical health and just overall happiness, including the coaches.”