In a unique alternate fall season, it would only make sense for a team to wind up having a Senior Night while playing on the road.
Such was the case for Janesville Parker on Thursday night.
The Vikings saw a pair of regularly scheduled home matches this week axed, but Middleton stepped in to fill the void in the schedule Thursday night. The only caveat: The Cardinals could not travel.
Middleton swept the nonconference matchup, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23, but showed great hospitality to Parker’s outgoing seniors.
“They allowed us to put up our senior banners, recognize our seniors and read off a letter the juniors wrote to the seniors,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “So it was pretty unique and fun atmosphere. It was nice to at least have something when we could have been stuck with nothing.”
After a tough first set, Kimball said the Vikings found more of a rhythm but never could quite get over the hump at the end of a set.
Several seniors led the way for Parker, including Brooke Payne with two aces, Jenna Gackstatter with 11 kills, Grace Williams with 19 assists and Emma Perry with 11 digs. Lindsey Roeschli and Angelia Arndt rounded out the seniors that were honored on the road.
“Julia Hayes got in the back row and did a really good job and was a steady passer for us tonight,” Kimball said. “Jenna also had a nice night for us and hit it really well.
MIDDLETON 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;17;24;23
Middleton;25;26;25
Parker leaders: Aces—Kylee Skrzypchak and Brooke Payne, 2 each. Kills—Jenna Gackstatter 11, Jayda Schober 7. Assists—Grace Williams 19. Digs—Emma Perry 11, Skrzypchak 9. Blocks—Payne 1.