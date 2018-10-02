JANESVILLE
Tina Shelton picked out her spot and cocked back her right arm.
Her serve arced over the net before landing just inside the left sideline, inches outside the reach of Madison West’s diving libero, Stephanie Ran.
Just like Shelton planned.
“I was trying to find the best place,” the Parker junior said of her ace that helped the Vikings rally from a five-point second-set deficit Tuesday. “I thought maybe it would somehow land in a place where it would make them confused and mess them up a bit.”
Shelton finished with three aces, three kills and three blocks as Parker swept visiting Madison West, 25-18, 25-23, 25-21, to push its Big Eight Conference record to 3-4.
Parker (16-14 overall) improved to 7-3 in its last 10 matches despite trailing in all three sets Tuesday.
“They’re able to brush it off and regroup,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “It’s been a repeat word with this team is they’re really resilient.”
The Vikings faced their largest deficit in the third set. Parker fell behind 8-1 before taking 11 of the next 15 points to even the score at 12-12. Senior Julianna Getka buried a pair of late kills to help clinch the sweep.
Getka led Parker with six kills and added 10 digs.
Fellow seniors Hannah Brunner (11 assists, five digs) and Ashley Gerarden (two kills) played increased roles as the Vikings celebrated Senior Night.
“We’re proud of what they gave us tonight considering their normal playing time,” Kimball said.
Madison West (3-17, 0-7 Big Eight) has dropped nine of its last 10 matches. The Regents led early in the first set after Lily Paskus and Maggie Schlough each fired an ace and Parker hit several errant attacks.
A Getka ace gave Parker its first lead of the night, 13-12. Then, Gerarden dropped an attack over West’s back row, and Shelton scored a block-kill as the Vikings settled into the match.
“Our consistency is getting there,” Kimball said. “You make sure you beat the teams that you can and not have those letdowns.”
Parker fought back after trailing by five or six points for most of the second set. Shelton’s line-hugging ace tied the score at 23-23, and the Regents committed back-to-back hitting errors to end the set.
The Vikings travel to fifth-place Madison Memorial on Thursday with a chance to vault past the Spartans. West travels to Janesville Craig that same night.
PARKER 3, WEST 0
Madison West 18 23 21
Janesville Parker 25 25 25
Parker Leaders: Aces—Tina Shelton 3. Kills—Julianna Getka 6, Shelton 3. Assists—Hannah Brunner 11, Shay Riley 5. Digs—Alissa Anderson 12, Getka 10, Brunner 5. Blocks—Shelton 3.
No West stats were provided.
