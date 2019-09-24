JANESVILLE

Janesville Parker’s volleyball team was not satisfied with a second-place finish at the Delavan-Darien Invite on Saturday.

The Vikings have hit the film recently in an attempt to make improvements and to be playing their best during the stretch run of the season.

Tuesday night’s performance was a step in the right direction. Parker looked sharp—particularly in the first and third sets—of a 25-11, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of visiting Madison La Follette.

“I’ve been talking in practice about how we have to stay focused and not peak,” said Parker senior setter Shay Riley, who finished with 29 assists, two digs, two kills, an ace and a block. “We still have a lot of season left, and we want to keep getting better.

“They caught us in the second set a little bit, and we talked about how we don’t want that. But other than that we played really well.”

Parker improved to 3-2 in Big Eight Conference play, while La Follette fell to 1-4.

The Vikings got off to a good start, scoring five of the first six points in the opening set to force an early timeout.

Later, senior Tina Shelton served six points during a 7-0 run that put Parker up 15-6, and they never looked back from there.

“La Follette is a team that’s athletic and tall, and they’re a team we’ve generally had really good matches against,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “We’ve been doing some video stuff that they (the players) can take a look at and see what they’re doing wrong and how they can adjust. They’ve bought into that.

“I always try to challenge our teams to grow as the season goes along. We just want to get better week to week.”

La Follette scored the first four points of the second set and hung tough the rest of the way. Vikings sophomore Jayda Schober had back-to-back blasts through the Lancers block to give her team a 15-13 lead, and Parker never trailed again. It was 23-22 Parker when La Follette suffered a service error, followed by Shelton’s emphatic kill of a Riley assist to end the set.

Kimball said Riley made an adjustment in her setting, and it showed. She set Schober up for a team-high 10 kills, and Schober accomplished that on just 16 swings for a .625 hitting percentage.

“She (Riley) was significantly better, as far as not making the mistake she has been making,” that she’s seen on film, Kimball said. “And that carried over to how Jayda hit. That was fun to watch.”

The third set belonged to the serve of Shelton. She served 13 points, including piling up three of her match-high six aces, on the way to a 16-1 Parker lead. Shelton served 26 times in the match without an error.

The Vikings are back in action Thursday at Madison East.

“I feel like, based on what I’ve seen in practice, we definitely have not reached our full potential,” Riley said. “But I really think we will.”

PARKER 3, LA FOLLETTE 0

Madison La Follette 11 22 10

Janesville Parker 25 25 25

Parker stats (aces-kills-assists-digs-blocks)—Carlie Curtis 3-0-0-8-0, Emma Perry 0-0-0-2-0, Grace Williams 0-0-1-0-0, Jayda Schober 0-10-0-0-1, Jenna Gackstatter 1-3-0-0-0, Kylee Skrzypchak 0-3-0-0-2, Lexi Walters 1-0-0-2-0, Rachel Van Beek 1-8-0-5-0, Shay Riley 1-2-29-2-1, Sydney Pajerski 0-0-0-2-0, Tina Shelton 6-4-0-4-0.