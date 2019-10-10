Janesville Parker volleyball coach Andy Kimball could not have scripted Senior Night any better.

On a night when the team honored its five seniors, the Vikings swept visiting Madison Memorial 3-0 in a Big Eight Conference match.

Parker won 25-19, 25-13 and 25-18.

Parker (6-2) remained alone in third place and assured itself of its best finish in the Big Eight in more than a decade.

“Coming into the season, we had players who were hungry last year to play a lot more at the varsity level and contribute, and they stepped in right away and did that,” Kimball said. “For a couple of them, I think it was a chance to prove to us that maybe we should’ve played them more last year.

“The best thing about all this is that even though we’ve had good success this season, it also tells us the future is bright for this program.”

Memorial (4-4) led 6-2 early in set one.

It was all Parker after that. The Vikings, behind the serve of Tina Shelton, scored six straight points to take a 10-8 lead. The lead see-sawed back and forth before Parker scored five of the last six points to grab the win. The game ended on a Memorial unforced error.

Game 2 was all Parker as it raced out to an 8-1 lead and coasted from there. Things got so bad for Memorial that it lost a point trailing 16-6 when its server did not get a serve off in the required five seconds.

Lexi Walters, one of the five seniors honored, said the Vikings defense was the key.

“Our defense really picked it up after the slow start, especially with our blocking,” Walters said. “We seem to always start slow but finish strong.

“And we seemed to win every long rally, which is key in volleyball. Once you get that momentum, you don’t want to lose it. They (the Spartans) seemed to be back on their heels a little bit, especially the second set.”

The two teams traded points in the third set before Parker took control late. Leading 18-16, Parker scored seven of the last nine points to pull away.

Senior Rachel Van Beek led a balanced attack for Parker with 10 kills, while senior Shay Riley had a match-high 27 assists.

Parker wraps up the regular and conference season Tuesday at home against Beloit Memorial.

The WIAA seeding meeting for the Division 1 Elkhorn Sectional is Sunday. Kimball believes his team has a good shot at a No. 4 or 5 seed.

“I’m hoping to be able to host two tournament matches at home,” Kimball said. “I don’t think Parker has ever done that.”

If the Vikings keep playing the way they have been, that very well may happen.

PARKER 3, MEMORIAL 0

Madison Memorial 19 13 18

Janesville Parker 25 25 25

Parker (aces, kills, assists)—Carlie Curtis 0-0-1; Jayda Schober 2-6-0; Jenna Gackstatter 5-4-0; Kylee Skrzypchak 0-3-1; Lexi Walters 0-0-0; Rachel Van Beek 1-10-0; Shay Riley 1-1-27; Tina Shelton 1-5-0