Janesville Parker's serves were on point Thursday.

The Vikings piled up 15 aces, with just four errors, in 96 serves on the way to a 3-1 Big Eight Conference volleyball road win against Madison East.

Parker, which improved to 4-2 in Big Eight play, won 25-12, 25-8, 22-25, 25-14.

"It was a really snappy match," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "We had one of our best serving nights, led by Shay Riley."

The Vikings' senior setter had six of the team's 15 aces.

Rachel Van Beek hit a team-best .444 with 13 kills and added five assists.

"It was a really good effort from Rachel," Kimball said.

Riley added 30 assists, three digs and two kills. Carlie Curtis led the Vikings with 12 digs, while Kylee Skrzypchak had three blocks.

Parker is off until next Thursday when it plays at Middleton.

PARKER 3, EAST 1

Janesville Parker;25;25;22;25

Madison East;12;8;25;14

Parker stats (aces-kills-assists-digs-blocks)--Brooke Payne 0-1-0-0-0, Carlie Curtis 0-0-1-12-0, Emma Perry 0-0-0-7-0, Grace Williams 0-0-4-0-0, Jayda Schober 0-4-0-0-0, Jenna Gackstatter 2-5-0-2-1, Kylee Skrzypchak 0-5-0-0-3, Lexi Walters 1-0-0-0-0, Rachel Van Beek 3-13-0-5-0, Shay Riley 6-2-30-3-0, Sydney Pajerski 0-0-0-0-0, Tina Shelton 3-5-0-2-0.