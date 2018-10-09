Coach Andy Kimball said Tuesday was a “roller coaster” of a night for Janesville Parker’s volleyball team.
The Vikings took the first two sets and downed host Beloit Memorial 3-1 in the last Big Eight Conference match of the year.
The Vikings (19-15 overall, 4-5 in the Big Eight) got off to a hot start, winning the first two sets and dominating offensively. In the third and fourth sets, Beloit Memorial (6-17, 1-8) was determined to make it a close game. Parker lost the third set 22-25 before closing out the game in the fourth 25-17.
“We had a couple of stretches where we were hitting the ball really well and playing good defense early on,” Kimball said. “Memorial really pushed us in the third and fourth sets, but we figured it out.”
The Vikings were led by Julianna Getka’s 12 kills and Rachel Van Beek provided four aces. Shay Riley finished with 26 assists. Kimball was happy with his team’s offense.
“It’s hard to complain about the effort tonight,” he said. “We served well and hit the ball very well. There were very few miscues tonight, so that was good to see.”
The Big Eight Conference tournament is Saturday, and Parker will open WIAA Division 1 play as the No. 11 seed playing at sixth-seeded Oregon on Oct. 18.
PARKER 3, BELOIT 1
Janesville Parker;25;25;22;25
Beloit Memorial14;21;25;17
Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs): Alissa Anderson, 0-0-0-0-10; Ashley Gerarden, 0-0-0-0-1; Carlie Curtis, 2-0-0-1-1; Hannah Brunner, 0-0-0-1-1; Jayda Schober, 0-5-0-0-0; Julianna Getka, 1-12-0-0-6; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-1-0-0-0; Lexi Walters, 0-3-0-0-0; Rachel Van Beek, 4-3-0-0-2; Shay Riley, 0-1-1-26-9; Tina Shelton, 2-4-1-0-1
