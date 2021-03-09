Janesville Parker's volleyball team picked up win No. 1 of the alternate fall season Tuesday night.
The host Vikings won the final two sets en route to a 3-1 nonconference win over Beloit Memorial. Parker won 25-13, 16-25, 25-22, 25-20 in improving to 1-1.
"It was a very resilient effort on our part tonight," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "Kind of a roller coaster type of match where we started really poorly, struggled serving but did enough good things to win.
"Kendall Buehl gave us a big boost with her serving in the fourth set. She had three aces to give us a big boost in her first varsity match. And it was good to have Jayda (Schober) back in the lineup. She makes a big difference for us, because she can play any position in the rotation."
Kylee Skrzypchak was the stat star for Parker. The junior had a match-high 11 kills, five digs and two blocks.
Parker hosts crosstown rival Janesville Craig in a nonconference match Thursday.
PARKER 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1
Beloit Memorial;13;25;22;20
Janesville Parker;25;16;25;25
Beloit leaders: Aces--Izzy Churchill 5; Kills--Rebekkah Dekok 10; Assists--Kylee Arn 18; Digs--Jenni Caro 7; Blocks--Jackie Pabst 4
Parker leaders: Aces--Jayda Schober 4; Kills--Kylee Skrzypchak 11; Assists--Grace Williams 15; Digs--Emma Perry and Skrzypchak 5; Blocks--Sydney Pajerski and Skrzypchak 2