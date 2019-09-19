Janesville Parker/Evansville used its depth to defeat host Madison East 102-68 in a Big Eight Conference girls swim meet Thursday night.

Parker/Evansville won five of the 11 events and placed solidly in the top three in the events it did not win.

“We love meets where we can compete,” Parker/Evansville coach Erin Jensen wrote in an e-mail. “Where every event is a close race. It was a great meet.”

Tadyn McCann led the way for Parker/Evansville with wins in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Olivia Rainiero won the 50 freestyle; Kailee Sitter won the 500 freestyle and registered a personal best time of 2:21.28 while finishing second in the 200 individual medley; and the 200 freestyle relay team of Amber Schoville, Rainiero, Kailey Frame and Madison Leeder recorded the team’s other win.

Hayley Kenyon got a personal best time of 1:26.60 in the 100 breaststroke.

PARKER/EVANSVILLE 102, EAST 68

200 medley relay—1. East, 2:03.79; 2. Parker/Evansville, 2:03.88.

200 freestyle—1. Sydney Marz (ME), 2:12.89; 2. Madison Leeder (P/E), 2:17.35; 3. Maggie Barnes (P/E), 2:19.17.

200 individual medley—1. Kozette Rosenthal (ME), 2:20.48; 2. Kailee Sitter (P/E), 2:21.28; 3. Kyle Evans (P/E), 2:35.92.

50 freestyle—1. Olivia Rainiero (P/E), 28.02; 2. Amber Schoville (P/E), 28.06; 3. Erin Price (ME), 28.67.

100 butterfly—1. Sydney Marz (ME), 1:04.08; 2. Austyn Fischer (P/E), 1:09.60; 3. Kalyn Fischer (P/E), 1:11.25.

100 freestyle—1. Tadyn McCann (P/E), 59.77; 2. Aileen Kearney (ME), 1:01.93; 3. Olivia Rainiero (P/E), 1:01.86.

500 freestyle—1. Kailee Sitter (P/E), 5:42.74; 2. Madison Leeder (P/E), 6:18.27; 3. Jessen Arambula-Etchell (P/E), 6:24.96.

200 freestyle relay—1. Parker/Evansville (Amber Schoville, Olivia Rainiero, Kailey Frame, Madison Leeder), 1:51.11; 2. East, 1:54.78.

100 backstroke—1. Tadyn McCann (P/E), 1:08.14; 2. Kyley Evans (P/E), 1:11.99; 3. Erin Price (ME), 1:13.75.

100 breaststroke—1. Izzy Kearney (ME), 1:14.90; 2. Megan Klinger (P/E), 1:17.79; 3. Maggie Barnes (P/E), 1:20.90.

400 freestyle relay—1. East, 3:59.08; 2. Parker/Evansville, 4:00.61.