MILTON
Milton High's girls volleyball team continues to find the win column.
The Red Hawks made quick work of Janesville Parker on Saturday en route to a 3-0 nonconference sweep. Milton won 25-14, 25-8 and 25-16 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
Milton dominated in winning the first two games and scored the last eight points in the third game to rally for the win.
"Parker is always a big game, and our girls came out with a lot of energy and ready to go," Milton coach Kaitlin Lundeen said. "We've felt really good about our season thus far, and they were really excited to keep it going today.
"We seemed to settle in and find our groove, especially those first two games."
Milton led 11-9 in the first set before Jordan Karlen rattled off five straight service points to help her team pull away. Leading 17-9, Milton scored eight of the next 13 points to get the win. Game 1 ended on a Parker unforced error.
Set two was all Red Hawks. Milton raced ahead 11-3 and had Parker on its heels the entire game. Unforced errors again doomed the Vikings.
"I don't think our energy was necessarily bad, but anytime you do something that is out of routine like an 11 o'clock game on a Saturday without it being a tournament, you come to any of those 8 a.m. games on a Saturday for a tournament and they're ugly games," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "The girls attitude, however, was great and they gave great effort on the court.
"Milton's enormous. And maybe enormous isn't even a fair word. They're long and tall team, and we had trouble hitting over the top of them."
Parker (1-3) found life in Game 3. The Vikings jumped out to an 8-2 lead thanks to back-to-back spikes from junior Kylee Skrzypchak and still held the six-point advantage at 13-7. It was all Milton after that. The Red Hawks eventually tied the game at 15-15 on a Parker unforced error and took the lead for good at 16-15 on yet another Parker error. Leading 18-16, freshman Gwen Baker served out the match with seven straight points. Grace Schnell's spike pushed Milton's lead to 23-16 and the match ended on two more Parker unforced errors.
Jordan Karlen had 19 assists in directing am efficient Milton offense, while Baker and Juliet Karlen each finished with six kills. Juliet Karlen also had a match-high 19 digs.
Skrzypchak and Jenna Gackstatter had six kills each for Parker, and Grace Williams added 10 assists.
"We have a really versatile team, and I have a very deep bench," Lundeen said. "I can put a lot of kids out there to do a lot of different things. Everyone has a role, and they're comfortable with it."
MILTON 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;14;8;16
Milton;25;25;25
Parker leaders: Aces--Grace Williams 2; Kills--Kylee Skrzypchak 6, Jenna Gackstatter 6; Assists--Williams 10; Digs--Emma Perry 7
Milton leaders: Aces--Jordan Karlen and Gwen Baker 2; Kills--Juliet Karlen and Baker 6; Assists: Jordan Karlen 19; Digs--Juliet Karlen 18