Chloe Buescher nearly ran away from volleyball.
As an incoming freshman at Milton High School, the three-sport athlete was leaning toward going out for cross country.
But Buescher’s parents, Chris and Sherri, encouraged her to give volleyball a chance by going with her potential new teammates to compete in a league in Edgerton.
“I didn’t really want to go. I cried a little,” Buescher said. “I was scared. It was just trying something new. When you play in high school, you kind of have to know what you’re doing so you don’t make a fool out of yourself.”
“But I wound up liking it. And I stuck with it.”
Buescher went from potentially not playing volleyball as a freshman to being one of the area’s top hitters and eventually a six-rotation player who gained the ultimate respect of her Badger South Conference opponents.
The league’s coaches voted her conference player of the year following this, her senior season. After helping to lead the Red Hawks to WIAA Division 1 sectional play, Buescher is The Gazette’s area player of the year.
“Chloe has really come out of her shell,” Milton coach Wayne Hansen said. “One year, she wasn’t going to play. Then it became taking private lessons and realizing she loved the game. And now she can’t stop watching it on YouTube and on the computer.
“She’s just totally engulfed in the sport.”
Buescher agreed that it’s been a process to get this point.
She started out her career solely as a hitter—first on the outside and then in the middle. But Buescher’s love for the game and desire to be the best she could possibly be really blossomed when Hansen, and later her club team, asked her to start playing in the back row, as well.
“I did not enjoy that at first. I was trying to understand the concepts of hitting while trying to learn how to play defense and pass and do all that at once,” Buescher recalled. “It was kind of overwhelming.
“But then it just came naturally. I just did what I was taught, and as the years went on, I’ve just tried to perfect it and learn new things.”
That was Buescher’s mentality whether it came to hitting, passing or serving.
She averaed about three kills per set as a senior, finishing with 324 this year and 804 for her career.
“I had two other players with over 200 kills this season, otherwise she would have had more,” Hansen said.
Buescher had 22 block kills as a senior and 60 for her career.
She finished with 33 aces as a senior and 87 for her career, where she served at a 94-percent clip.
And proving her back-row mettle, Buescher had 203 digs this season and 664 total.
“She stands out because of her height, but also because she can play all the way around,” Hansen said. “Opposing coaches and teams had to game plan against her. They told me (after matches) they wanted to serve aggressive and stay away from Chloe.”
That was easier said than done for most teams.
Milton finished with a 33-9 overall record, took second place in the Badger South behind Watertown and beat Janesville Craig in a regional final before falling to eventual state-champion Burlington in a sectional semifinal.
“We had a lot of high hopes for maybe winning conference and going to state,” Buescher said. “We had good runs in there, but we obviously didn’t make it all the way. But it was still a lot of fun. All the girls were so devoted and so focused in the gym.”
Buescher credited her coaches for keeping her and her teammates devoted to getting better. She said Milton JV coach Sara Douglas “was one of the main reasons why I stuck with playing the sport in the first place.”
Most of Buescher’s career statistics came over the past three seasons. She said playing behind a strong senior class—including former Gazette player of the year Rachel Butterfield—as a freshman was critical in terms of learning from them and following their examples.
Buescher, admittedly shy early in her career, now enjoys taking on a similar leadership role. That will particularly be the case on the basketball court this winter and soccer pitch this spring, where Milton’s teams lost solid senior classes from a year ago.
“I enjoy being one of those seniors and being able to have some of the underclassmen look up to,” she said. “I could be like Rachel Butterfield was to me—have them look up to you and be an example on and off the court.”
Buescher said she’s keeping her college options open moving forward.
She’s had discussions with coaches about playing volleyball, basketball or soccer.
At this moment, however, it’s the sport that Buescher was least sure of playing in high school that she hopes to play at the next level. And while she’s had Division III offers, she hopes playing a competitive and wide-ranging club season might get her some exposure to play at a scholarship level.
“I think I’m still open, but I’ve kind of decided the only sport I would want to play is probably volleyball,” Buescher said. “I think my level of play can just be so much more, and I’d love to see that at the collegiate level.
“Volleyball is just a fun sport to not only play but to watch. I try to watch soccer or basketball, but it’s not as enjoyable. Something is always going on in volleyball. I enjoy watching it to try and learn stuff and try to make myself better.”
Buescher worked hard to become one of the top volleyball players in the state.
Not bad for someone who thought she’d be running cross country.
