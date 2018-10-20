MILTON
Wayne Hansen waited 12 years to play Janesville Craig in volleyball.
The Milton High coach and 1983 Craig graduate got the opportunity Saturday night and his Red Hawks didn’t disappoint.
Milton used a taller lineup to win the matchup at the net, and it proved to be the difference in a 3-1 Division 1 regional final win. The Red Hawks won 25-19, 20-25, 25-18 and 25-17 to improve to 37-10 on the season and advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal match at Oregon against defending state champion Burlington.
“Craig’s such a great program, and I have so much respect for coach Budrow and what he has done there,” Hansen said. “Plus, it’s my alma mater, and the girls all know each other so well. But I wanted to get them in our gym and knew it was a good possibility after the seeding meeting.
“The key for us tonight is that we didn’t play conservative. We played to win and the girls refused to lose.”
The teams split the first two games. Milton won the opener thanks to a late 6-1 run. The game ended on Ashley Didelot’s service ace.
Craig regrouped and got the win in Game 2. Lily Stockheimer had back-to-back kills to make it 23-19 Craig and Maddie Grund followed that up with an ace to give the Cougars a 24-19 lead. The game ended on a Milton unforced error.
Unfortunately for the Cougars, Games 3 and 4 belonged to the Red Hawks. Milton scored seven straight points in Game 3 behind the serve of Didelot to take a 12-6 lead. Craig clawed back to within 14-12, but Milton scored six straight points to push the lead to 20-12.
Game 4 saw the Red Hawks again use an early 4-0 run to take a 10-7 lead. Craig got no closer than three the rest of the way. Jordan Karlen had two aces during a 4-0 Milton run that made it 22-13 Red Hawks and the match ended on Hailey Thomson’s kill.
Chloe Buescher was the catalyst up front for the Red Hawks. The senior had a match-high 16 kills.
Amanda Carlson had 14 kills for Craig, while teammate Taylor Salmon had a match-high 35 assists.
“We weren’t clicking or as crisp as we were the other night, but a lot of that has to do with Milton,” Budrow said. “Milton’s block is outstanding, and we couldn’t adjust.
“We were always on our heels and trying to cover, and Milton played good defense, too.”
Milton now sets its sights on defending state champion Burlington.
“I’m glad we’re playing them,” Hansen said. “Someone’s got to knock them out, and this is the year where I think we can. We’ve got to block and play our game, and if we don’t, we don’t, but we’re going to go down swinging.”
MILTON 3, CRAIG 1
Janesville Craig 19 25 18 17
Milton 25 20 25 25
Leaders: Aces—McKaylie Justman (C) 4, Ashley Didelot (C) 3. Kills—Amanda Carlson (C) 14, Chloe Buescher (M) 16. Blocks—Courtney Knutson (M) 3. Digs—Skylar Flood (C) 15, Emma Sullivan (M) 16. Assists—Taylor Salmon (C) 35, Jordan Karlen (M) 18.
