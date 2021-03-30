Janesville Parker's volleyball team struggled to get momentum going against Middleton until it was too late Tuesday night.
The Vikings were swept by the visiting Cardinals, 25-17, 25-8, 25-23.
"We were just a little off, just weren’t quite clean enough," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "It wasn’t people playing poorly, it just wasn’t up to where we want to be. We were frustrated with the loss and the scoreboard at times, but the girls played hard."
Emma Perry had 11 digs and an ace to lead the Vikings.
"She was pretty solid both passing and in her defense," Kimball said. "She had double-digit digs again tonight."
Parker hosts Mount Horeb on Thursday night.
MIDDLETON 3, PARKER 0
Middleton;25;25;25
Janesville Parker;17;8;23
Leaders: Kills--Jordan Iascala (M) 13, Tayra Johnson (M) 10, Jenna Gackstatter (P) 5. Aces--Erin Jordee (M) 3. Digs--Christa Klais (M) 14, Emma Perry (P) 11. Blocks--Sierra Pertzborn (M) 3, Kylee Skrzypchak (P) 1. Assists--Grace Williams (P) 8.