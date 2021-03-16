Andy Kimball can see his Janesville Parker volleyball team getting better by the day.
Now the Vikings are just waiting to see the improvement in the win column.
Parker took host Middleton to five sets Tuesday night, but the Cardinals prevailed in a nonconference match, winning 25-10, 23-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-10.
"We got smoked in that first set, but it was basically neck-and-neck from that point on," Kimball said. "They were a really good team. We feel like the matches aren't going our way, but each night we're getting better at something, and it's starting to reflect in the stats."
Kimball pointed to Tuesday's hitting percentage as evidence. The Vikings hit .246 as a team, about .200 higher than much of the season.
Junior Kylee Skrzypchak had 14 kills and 13 digs to lead Parker, while Jayda Schober had 10 kills and five aces. Skzypchak (13), Schober (13) and senior Emma Perry (14) all finished with double-digit digs.
"A lot of good things happened tonight, we just came out on the wrong end," Kimball said. "The girls really battled. I think they understand we've played some good competition."
The tough schedule continues Thursday night when Parker hosts Verona.
MIDDLETON 3, PARKER 2
Janesville Parker;10;25;25;23;10
Middleton;25;23;15;25;15
Parker leaders: Aces--Jayda Schober 5. Kills--Kylee Skrzypchak 14, Schober 10, Jenna Gackstatter 7, Brooke Payne 6. Assists--Gackstatter 23, Grace Williams 17. Digs--Emma Perry 14, Skrzypchak 13, Schober 13. Blocks--Skrzypchak 2.