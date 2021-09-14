Janesville Parker’s Brooke Payne (10) and Jayda Schober both reach for the block attempt during their home match against Madison Memorial on Tuesday. Memorial won the Big Eight Conference match in five sets.
An up-and-down season continued Tuesday night for Janesville Parker’s volleyball team.
Looking to remain unbeaten in the rugged Big Eight Conference, the Vikings came up short in losing a five-set thriller to Madison Memorial. The Spartans won 20-25, 26-24, 25-20, 14-25 and 15-13.
Parker (1-1 Big Eight) stormed back to win the fourth set 25-14 and seemed to have all the momentum heading into the decisive fifth set. But the Vikings could not dig out of an 11-5 deficit despite cutting the lead to 13-12. Memorial (1-2) got the game-winner on Ella Graper’s 18th kill of the match.
“You never want to get down like we did in the last game, but I’d rather be the one to come back than the one to give it away,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “There were times tonight where I thought we looked phenomenal, like in the fourth game, but other times we were very inconsistent.”
Parker won the first set behind a slew of Memorial unforced errors and strong play at the net from seniors Jayda Schober and Kylee Skrzypchak, who totaled three kills each in the set.
Memorial hung on to win the second game, as Parker could not finish despite serving for the set at 24-23. A Parker unforced error ended the game.
With the third set tied at 15-15, the Spartans scored four consecutive points and pulled away for a 25-20 win. Skrzypchak, who had a match-high 18 kills, added four more in the third game.
The fourth set was all Vikings as they went on a late scoring binge and won by 11 to set up the decisive fifth set.
Memorial led 11-5 before Skrzypchak and Schober rallied the Vikings with two kills each to eventually cut the lead to 13-12. Back-to-back kills from Graper ended the match.
”I think we’re a team that continues to get better,” Kimball said. “We talk each year about how we want to be playing our best volleyball in mid-October.
”We did a better job of scoring points tonight, which was a little bit of a struggle for us last weekend at our tournament.”
Parker will compete in the Delavan-Darien Invitational on Saturday.