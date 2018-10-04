Janesville Parker got off to a great start, was competitive in the next two sets, but then lost decisively in the fourth in a Big Eight Conference volleyball loss against Madison Memorial on Thursday night.
The Vikings won the first set 25-23, then lost 25-21, 25-20 and 25-12 to go to 3-5 in conference matches.
“We knew we were going to be in for a challenge,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “They are a big and athletic team.”
The Vikings came out and won the first game after trailing by two points, 23-21. Parker rallied for the final four points with junior setter Shay Riley serving.
“Shay gave us a good lift,” Kimball said. “It was pretty exciting.”
But the Vikings could not get the critical points after that, despite some excellent individual performances.
Parker rallied from a 20-10 deficit in the second game but began fading late in the third, which carried over into the fourth game.
Alissa Anderson led the Viking with 15 digs.
“She had a really good night defensively,” Kimball said.
Julianna Getka contributed 14 kills against the tall Memorial front line.
Parker concludes the Big Eight Conference season Tuesday when it travels to Beloit Memorial.
MEMORIAL 3, PARKER 1
Janesville Parker 25 21 20 12
Madison Memorial 23 25 25 25
Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs): Alissa Anderson 1-1-0-0-15; Ashley Gerarden, 0-0-0-0-0; Carlie Curtis, 1-0-0-0-4; Hannah Brunner, 0-0-0-1-0; Jayda Schober, 0-2-0-0-1; Julianna Getka, 0-14-0-0-3; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-1-2-0-0; Lexi Walter, 3-0-1-0-4; Rachel Van Beek, 1-0-0-0-2; Shay Riley, 2-1-1-22-4; Tina Shelton, 0-4-1-0-0.
