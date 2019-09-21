Lakeside Lutheran showed why it is the No. 1-ranked Division 2 volleyball team in the state, according to the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

The Warriors went 7-0 to take first place in the eight-team Taylor Invitational at Edgerton High School on Saturday.

Brodhead was second with a 6-1 record. Craig was third at 4-3 via a tie-breaker. Edgerton was fourth at 4-3. Big Foot was sixth at 2-5, and Clinton went 0-7.

Craig coach Blake Budrow saw positive things from his squad. The only lopsided the Cougars had was against Lakeside, 25-10, 25-9.

“Lakeside Lutheran beat up on everybody,” Budrow said. “I was very pleased with the whole day.”

Senior Lauren Glissendorf led the Cougars with 12 aces and was named to the all-tournament team.

Budrow also praised the hitting of sophomore McKaylie Justman (32 kills), and the middle blocking of freshman Taia Hodgkinson and senior Rachel Bonham.

Edgerton’s Carly Rebman and Kate Fox Gunderson, Brodhead’s Abbie Dix and Alexis Kammerer and Big Foot’s Lahni Palmer also were named to the all-tournament team.

Craig plays at Sun Prairie on Tuesday night.

TAYLOR INVITATIONAL

At Edgerton High

FINAL STANDINGS

Lakeside Lutheran, 7-0; Brodhead, 6-1; Janesville Craig, 4-3; Edgerton, 4-3; Altoona, 4-3; Big Foot, 2-5; Deerfield, 1-6; Clinton, 0-7.

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Carly Rebman, Edgerton; Abbie Dix, Brodhead; Payton Kuepers, Lakeside Lutheran; Lahni Palmer, Big Foot; Alexis Kammerer, Brodhead; Kate Fox Gunderson, Edgerton; Lauren Glissendorf, Janesville Craig; Kylee Gnabasik, Lakeside Lutheran.

TOURNAMENT MVP

Isabella Collins, Lakeside Lutheran.

AREA TEAM MATCH RESULTS

Craig—def. Clinton, 25-13, 25-17; def. Edgerton, 25-10, 25-22; lost to Altoona, 25-22, 22-25, 15-12; def. Big Foot, 25-21, 25-17; def. Deerfield, 26-24, 25-11; lost to Lakeside Lutheran, 25-10, 25-9; lost to Brodhead, 25-14, 15-25, 15-7.

Brodhead—def. Craig, 25-14, 15-25, 15-7; def. Big Foot, 25-17, 25-21; def. Altoona, 25-14, 23-25, 15-13; def. Edgerton, 25-19, 25-20; def. Clinton, 25-12, 25-18; def. Deerfield, 25-18, 25-13; lost to Lakeside Lutheran, 25-10, 25-16.

Craig individual statistics (Aces-kills-assists)—McKaylie Justman, 7-32-0; Taylor Tompkins, 5-0-0; Julia Masterson, 1-0-12; Kelly Heinzen, 0-15-0; Abby Trapp, 7-7-83; Lauren Glissendorf, 12-2-1; Maggie DeGarmo, 6-1-1; Sophia Vitaioli, 8-3-3; Rachel Bonham, 4-17-0; Taia Hodgkinson, 1-19-0; Britten Bertagnoli, 0-29-0; Jessa Alderman, 0-5-0.

Brodhead leaders—Aces: Sabrina Siegel, Katie Goecks, Madisyn Kail, 9 each. Kills: Sabrina Siegel, 54. Blocks—Abbie Dix, 20. Assists—Alexis Kammerer, 162. Digs—Catherine Speckman, 53.

Edgerton leaders—Kills: Carly Rebman, 59. Assists—Kate Fox Gunderson,84; Digs: Grace Schuman, 53. Blocks: Hannah Zeimet, 9. Aces—Kate Fox Gunderson, 12.

Parker second at Delavan--The Janesville Parker volleyball team finished second at the Delavan-Darien High invitational on Saturday.

Parker coach Andy Kimball said he was satisfied with the Vikings’ performance, especially in the squad’s serving. Shay Riley had nine aces and Carlie Curtis had eight. Riley also led the team with 84 assists.

“Rachel Van Beek again did a nice hob of hitting, especially against Beloit Memorial,” Kimball said of the Vikings’ 25-15, 25-13 win over the Purple Knights.

Van Beek led the team with 29 kills, with Jayda Schober adding 22.

Tina Shelton had 10 blocks and Schober added nine. Curtis led the team with 39 digs.

The Vikings return to Big Eight action when they host La Follette on Tuesday night.

DELAVAN-DARIEN INVITATIONAL

Parker match results—lost to Whitefish Bay, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11; def. Badger, 25-17, 25-15; def. Wilmot, 25-14, 25-18; def. Beloit, 25-15, 25-13; lost to Racine Lutheran, 27-25, 25-19.

Parker statistics (aces-kills-blocks-assists-digs)--Brooke Payne, 0-1-0-0-0; Carlie Curtis, 8-2-0-3-39; Emma Perry, 0-0-0-0-9; Grace Williams, 3-0-0-4-3; Jayda Schober, 0-22-9-0-4; Jenna Gackstatter, 4-11-5-1-6; Kylee Skrzypchak, 0-13-7-0-0; Lexi Walters, 5-0-0-0-3; Rachel Van Beek, 5-29-3-0-20; Shay Riley, 9-6-4-84-13; Shelton, 5-19-10-0-23.