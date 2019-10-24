JANESVILLE

Lake Geneva Badger’s volleyball team did not carry a lot of momentum into the WIAA tournament.

The Badgers had been riddled with injuries recently, and the losses piled up as they attempted to work through new combinations and rotations.

But first-year coach Megan Walsh kept asking her players to have short memories. To forget bad plays or tough sets and lopsided match scores and to keep plugging away.

Badger did just that in Thursday night’s regional opener at Janesville Craig. It overcame a second set in which it scored just 13 points and shrugged off hitting errors throughout the night, and the ninth-seeded Badgers topped the eighth-seeded Cougars 25-22, 13-25, 25-23, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal.

“Just a lot of focus and communication,” said Badger senior Cam Johnston, who led all players with 11 kills. “Try to find the positives and a winning mentality. If we shank a point or they get an ace on us, just a next-ball mentality.”

The Badgers won a postseason match for the second time since 2013. They were far from pristine in terms of hitting, but they saved their best for the biggest moments of the match.

It was 17-17 in the first set when they rattled off six straight points, including a kill from the back row from Johnston and an ace from junior Moira Fahey.

Badger kept Craig at bay from there, and Johnston smashed a kill to put the set away.

“It’s been a long time coming, because we had a rough last month of just getting our whole roster (playing),” said Walsh, who was missing one player with a concussion. “It was different lineups coming together and just figuring out what we had. I think they finally pieced it together tonight.”

The only set where the Badgers reverted was the second, where Craig used an 8-0 run—with seven points coming off serves from sophomore McKaylie Justman—to grab a 14-5 lead and coast from there.

Even there, though, most of Craig’s points came off Badger hitting errors. The Cougars hit just .056 as a team on the night and never seemed to find an offensive rhythm.

“We had 31 kills and 25 errors, and we were still in the match,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “It shows that we can play good defense, and we served well with 10 aces. ... But we just can’t have those unforced errors.”

The toughest of those errors seemed to come at the most inopportune times. It was 23-23 in the third set—where the teams were tied 13 different times—when two consecutive Craig errors all but handed the Badgers a 2-1 lead.

And it was 11-11 in the fourth when the Cougars had four errors in the next five plays on the way to falling behind 18-12. They clawed back to within one at 21-20, but Badger pulled away on a kill from junior Anna Froelich, a Craig hitting error and a kill from senior Alyssa Bockelmann. The Cougars’ night ended on a service error while trailing 24-21.

Freshman Taia Hodgkinson had the most consistent offensive night for Craig, finishing with seven kills. Sophomore Abby Trapp had 25 assists.

“Taia had seven kills and one error and really had some nice plays at the net,” Budrow said.

Badger will now play at top-seeded Burlington in a regional final Saturday night. The Demons, who are the two-time defending state champions, swept the Badgers during the Southern Lakes Conference season.

BADGER 3, CRAIG 1

Lake Geneva Badger 25 13 25 25

Janesville Craig 22 25 23 21

Badger leaders: Kills—Cam Johnston 11, Macie Todd 7. Blocks—Todd 2. Aces—Kayleigh Kanneberg 3. Assists—Kanneberg 15.

Craig statistics: (aces-kills-assists) Maddie McCormick 2-0-0, McKaylie Justman 2-9-0, Taylor Tompkins 0-0-0, Julia Masterson 0-0-2, Taylor Morgan 0-2-0, Kelly Heinzen 0-0-0, Abby Trapp 2-1-25, Lauren Glissendorf 3-0-0, Maggie Degarmo 0-0-0, Sophia Vitaioli 1-1-0, Rachel Bonham 0-3-0, Taia Hodgkinson 0-7-0, Britten Bertagnoli 0-8-0.