JANESVILLE
Mckaylie Justman put an exclamation point on an impressive performance in Thursday night's crosstown volleyball match between Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker.
The Craig junior's service ace in Game 3 capped an exciting 29-27 win and earned a 3-0 sweep for the Cougars in the nonconference match. Craig won 25-18, 25-11 and 29-27.
Justman finished with a match-high four aces and 15 kills and also added a team-high 10 digs. She said beating Parker was far more important than padding her stat line.
"Playing Parker, it's important to get off to a fast start, and we were able to do that," Justman said of her team's 4-0 lead in set one and 5-0 lead in set two. "That gives us a lot of energy, and makes it tough to come back.
"This year, we seem to be very cohesive as a team. The last game was closer than we wanted, but we won and that shows what we're capable of."
Craig rolled to wins in the first two games behind those strong starts, strong play in the frontcourt from Justman and Britten Bertagnoli, the setting of Abby Trapp and great libero play from Sophia Vitaioli.
Parker (1-1) got within two at 11-9 in set one, but Craig scored seven of the next eight points to take control.
Set two was all Cougars. Craig raced out to a 14-3 lead and never looked back. The second game ended on Bertagnoli's perfectly placed drop shot over two Vikings defenders.
"More than anything, it was good to see us bounce back after a tough loss on Tuesday to Sun Prairie," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "It showed we can forget about the past and focus on the new match, especially when it's Parker.
"We got Parker out of their system with our serving the first two games. We've got a lot of people that can serve a pretty good floater, and you saw that tonight."
Parker came to life in set three and had a chance to force a fourth set with 26-25 lead, but Justman tied things up at 26-26 with a kill. Another Justman kill pushed the lead to 28-27 before she ended the match with an ace.
Parker coach Andy Kimball was glad to see his team bounce back in set three after struggling in the first two.
"A lot of teams would've shut down after we got handled the first two games, but our girls played like the team we expect them to be that third game," Kimball said.
"One of things I love about being here is that you never know what's going to happen when the green and blue are across from each other. It looked like it was going to be over after we lost the first two games, and then we turn around and almost win the next game. Who knows what might've happened if we did?"
Parker plays at Milton at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, while Craig hosts Edgerton at 7 p.m. that night.
CRAIG 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Craig;25;25;29
Janesville Parker;18;11;27
Craig leaders: Aces--Mckaylie Justman 4; Kills--Justman 15; Assists--Abby Trapp 26; Digs--Justman 10; Blocks--Britten Bertagnoli and Taia Hodgkinson 2
Parker leaders: Aces--Jenna Gackstatter 3; Kills--Kylee Skrzypchak 8; Assists--Grace Williams 15; Digs--Emma Perry 12; Blocks--Sydney Pajerski 3