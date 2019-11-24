Janesville Parker, which came within one victory of a WIAA Division 1 state tournament berth, dominates The Gazette’s All-Area Girls Volleyball Team.

Rachel Van Beek, Tina Shelton and Shay Riley give Parker three of the seven players on this year’s team.

Whitewater junior Emme Bullis is the Player of the Year.

Joining Bullis and the Parker senior trio are Brodhead’s Abbie Dix, Edgerton’s Carly Rebman and Milton’s Jordan Karlen.

Sports editor Eric Schmoldt and sports writer John Barry settled on a seven-player team based on coaches’ feedback, postseason honors and overall impressions after seeing all seven play at some point this past season.

The all-area team reflects the seven best players at any position.

Rachel Van Beek, a four-year varsity player, did a little bit of everything for the Vikings.

She had a team-high 329 kills and 64 aces, finished with 167 digs and had a 91.8 serving percentage en route to being named All-Big Eight second team.

“We asked Rachel to play a lot of different positions over the years,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “Her love of the game and team is clear, and she was always looking to improve herself and help her teammates.

“Her specialty has always been her serving, but each year she was one of our leaders for defense as well as hitting.”

Tina Shelton was instrumental in helping Parker finish third in the rugged Big Eight Conference. She never came off the court in leading the Vikings to their first sectional title match in 25 years.

Shelton was consistent across the board with 210 kills, 211 digs, 38 blocks and a 92.7 serving percentage in earning All-Big Eight second-team honors.

“Tina was a player that, coming into the season, we were not sure where we wanted to play her,” Kimball said. “We just knew that we needed to do all that we could to not take her off the court.

“As an undersized middle, we put her in a lot of difficult match-ups, which she seemed to be more than up for the challenge as our team’s most efficient hitter and second in blocks. She was a great leader through her actions.”

Shay Riley, an All-Big Eight second team pick, was the offensive catalyst for the Vikings as the team’s primary setter. She finished with 998 assists, 146 digs, 57 kills and 49 aces.

“Shay is a natural athlete that just makes plays without even thinking about it,” Kimball said. “After starting as a hitter, we transitioned her to setting as the strength of her hands was tough to ignore.

“She ran a great offense for us and was always looking to put her teammates in the best spot possible.”

Carly Rebman was second in the Rock Valley Conference in kills with 431 despite being vastly undersized for a front-row player at 5-foot-9.

The junior also had 372 digs, 39 aces and 25 blocks and a 91.8 serving percentage in earning All-Rock Valley first team honors.

“Carly is solid in all phases of the game,” Edgerton coach Sharon Fox said. “Her ability to jump and put the ball away with her powerful arm swing is what garners the most attention, but equally worthy of attention is Carly’s ability to pass and defend. She was our best passer (with a 1.91 SR rating) and led our team in digs for the second year in a row.

“She was our go-to weapon on offense, leading our team in kills for the second year in a row.”

Although only a freshman, Abbie Dix was a dominating force all season for Brodhead. The middle hitter had a kill percentage of 35.5 percent and finished with 89 kills during the conference season. She helped lead the Cardinals to a Division 3 regional title and earned All-Rock Valley first team honors.

“Even though Abbie is a freshman, she was a game-changer for us,” Brodhead coach Erin Kammerer said. “She was our starting middle because of her blocking ability and aggressiveness. She can produce a lot of power and find different angles on the floor.

“And Abbie is a very noticeable player on the floor with her ability to run routes and power through blocks.”

Jordan Karlen was the catalyst for Milton this season. The sophomore had a team-high 80 aces and 760 assists in earning All-Badger South first team recognition.

Milton coach Wayne Hansen said despite a fantastic sophomore season, Karlen’s best volleyball is ahead of her.

“Jordan is a coach’s dream player,” he said. “She has more passion for this sport and her teammates than anyone I have ever coached.

“She is a phenomenal player excelling as a setter. She can set any ‘set’ from anywhere on the floor, and her teammates learned quickly not to take a play off as the ball will come when least expected.

“Jordan can expect to play at a major college after her senior year.”

Hansen retires

Hansen hung up his coach’s whistle after another successful season at Milton.

The 1983 Janesville Craig graduate spent 31 years coaching volleyball, including the last 13 at Milton. He served three years as the junior varsity coach and the past 10 seasons as head coach.

Hansen finished with a career record of 264-124, won two Badger South Conference titles and five regional titles.

“My only regret is not taking a team to state,” he said. “I had no negative experiences. I met and was supported by great parents, teachers and school administration.

“I had the privilege to coach hundreds of young female student-athletes, and I hope I made some sort of positive difference in their lives.”

Area all-conference volleyball honors Big Eight

FIRST TEAMKarlie “KJ” McNabb, sr., Sun Prairie; Jordan Armstrong, sr., Verona; Josie Halbleib, jr., Sun Prairie; Jordan LaScala, fr., Middleton; Payton Addink, jr., Sun Prairie; Maddy Kelley, sr., Verona; Carolyn Bohm, jr., Madison Memorial; Claudia Bobb, so., Verona; Claire Ammeraal, sr., La Follette; Rebekkah DeKok, jr., Beloit.

Player of the Year—KJ McNabb, Sun Prairie.

Coach of the Year—Andy Kimball, Parker.

SECOND TEAMRachel Van Beek, sr., Parker; Shay Riley, sr., Parker; Tina Shelton, sr., Parker; Erica Collin, sr., Middleton; Maia Johnson, jr., Memorial; Amelia Hust, sr., Verona; Lauren Glissendorf, sr., Craig; Carlie Curtis, sr., Parker; Mary Fadele, sr., East.

HONORABLE MENTIONMegan Touchett, sr., Verona; Meghan Drucker, sr., Beloit; Maggiea Allaman, jr., Sun Prairie; Carson Pionek, jr., West; McKaylie Justman, so., Craig; Evie Coleman, sr., Middleton; Jymeni Willoughby, so., La Follette; Jada Cerniglia, jr., Middleton; Delaney McIntosh, so., Verona; Emily Mickelson, jr., Sun Prairie; Rachel Bonham, sr., Craig; Kylee Arn, jr., Beloit; Jayda Schober, so., Parker; Ella Graper, so., Memorial; Lydia Helle, jr., Memorial; Lucy Cranley, fr., West; Adele Hule, so., West; Evin Jordee, fr., Middleton; Alayna Tucker, jr., East; Maya Adams, jr., La Follette; Brynn Swanson, jr., Beloit.

Rock Valley

FIRST TEAMKatie Winkler, jr., OH, East Troy; Lizzy Fortune, sr., S, McFarland; Cassiey Spies, sr., OH, Jefferson; Erin Eggers, sr., L, McFarland; Emily Wendt, sr., S, East Troy; Emme Bullis, jr., OH/MB, Whitewater; Abbie Dix, fr., MH, Brodhead; Carly Rebman, jr., OH, Edgerton; Katie Hildebrandt, jr., MB, McFarland.

SECOND TEAMLindsay Paulsen, sr., MH, Big Foot; Kate Fox Gunderson, so., S, Edgerton; Avery Pennekamp, so., OH, McFarland; Tarra Mikes, jr., MB, East Troy; Claire Peachey, sr., S/OH, Jefferson; Lahni Palmer, sr., OH/RS, Big Foot; Alexis Kammerer, fr., S, Brodhead; Katie Goecks, sr., MH, Brodhead; Parker Biwer, sr., L/OH, Jefferson.

HONORABLE MENTIONMorgan Rego, so., Big Foot; Greer Lettenberger, jr., Big Foot; Catherine Speckman, sr., Brodhead; Addyson Ciochon, sr., Clinton; Grace Farrell, sr., Clinton; Abigail Manthey, sr., East Troy; Natalie Bertschinger, jr., East Troy; Shannon Rusch, fr. Edgerton; Hannah Zeimet, so., Edgerton; Skye McDermott, fr., Evansville; Josey Rinehart, jr., Evansville; Brooklyn Fritz, sr., Jefferson; Ivanna Hernandez, so., Jefferson; Nina Crull, jr., McFarland; Peyton Witt, sr., McFarland; Olivia Tinder, jr., Turner; A’Blessin Wilson, jr., Turner; Kacie Carollo, jr., Whitewater; Cora Linos, jr., Whitewater.

Southern Lakes

FIRST TEAMKaley Blake, sr., S, Burlington; Karlee Lois, sr., S, Union Grove; Olivia Dir, sr., OH, Union Grove; Emily Alan, sr., MH, Burlington; Karina Leber, sr., OH/MH, Wilmot; Kelsey Henderson, sr., L, Union Grove; Sam Naber, jr., L, Burlington.

Player of the Year—Karlee Lois, Union Grove.

SECOND TEAMMcKenna Hall, sr., OH/S, Westosha; Camryn Johnston, sr., OH, Badger; Morgan Klein, so., OH, Burlington; Olivia Busch, sr., MH, Waterford; Madeline Keller, sr., RS, Elkhorn; Mariah Grunze, jr., OH, Waterford; Morgan Hunter, sr., L, Elkhorn.

HONORABLE MENTIONMackenzie Leach, jr., Burlington; McKenna Williams, so., Delavan-Darien; Kate Passler, sr., Elkhorn; Anastasia Grochowski, jr. Elkhorn; Bailey Berger, sr., Union Grove; Lainy Pettit, jr., Union Grove; Josie Johnson, so., Waterford; Elizabeth Schmidt, so., Wilmot.

Badger South

FIRST TEAMNatalie Ring, so., OH, Edgewood; Ella Foti, jr., S/RS, Edgewood; Rylie Steffes, sr., RS, Fort Atkinson; Emma Mans, jr., OH, Fort Atkinson; Jordan Karlen, so., S, Milton; Isabelle Schauer, sr., S, Watertown; Dani Weissenrieder, sr., L, Watertown.

Player of the Year—Isabelle Schauer, Watertown.

SECOND TEAMCaroline King, sr., S, Edgewood; Abbey Falk, sr., MH< Milton; Jadee Christiansen, sr., OPP, Monona Grove; Cassi Gersbach, sr., OH, Monroe; Kat Eugster, sr., OH, Stoughton; Alayna Westenberg, jr., RS, Watertown; Sam Gray, sr., OH, Watertown.

HONORABLE MENTIONAlly Barth, so., Edgewood; Annabel Lewis, sr., Edgewood; Jadyn Krause, sr., Fort Atkinson; Callie Krause, so., Fort Atkinson; Juliet Karlen, jr., Milton; Alyssa Mejewski, sr., Monona Grove; Kayleigh Zank, sr., Monona Grove; Lily Frehner, sr., Monroe; Alyse Maurer, jr., Monroe; Sara Christenson, sr., Oregon; Emma Swanson, jr., Oregon; Veronica Ewald, sr., Stoughton; Allie Stair, sr., Watertown; Olivia Otto, sr., Watertown.

Trailways South

FIRST TEAMIsabelle Doherty, so., Johnson Creek; Kailyi Thompson, jr., Johnson Creek; Ashlee Ballmoos, jr., Deerfield; Taylor Burrell, sr., Parkview; Annika Pfeil, sr., Williams Bay; Lillian Hammond, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Maria Pfeil, so., Abundant Life.

Player of the Year—Annika Pfeil, Williams Bay.

SECOND TEAMAlexis Swanson, so., Johnson Creek; Olivia Tatlock, sr., Deerfield; Amber Ott, sr., Deerfield; Kylie Redman, jr., Parkview; Jenna Olin, so., Parkview; Addy Schmiesing, sr., Abundant Life; Maria Higgins, jr., Deerfield.

HONORABLE MENTIONMaiya Benner, jr,. Johnson Creek; Kenadie LaSage, jr., Johnson Creek; Rachel Hammes, jr., Parkview; Taelyn Smith, sr., Williams Bay; Hanna Fredrickson, sr., Williams Bay; Maeya Bakke, sr. Abundant Life; Alexis Okas, sr., Abundant Life; Hannah Steinbach, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Erica Kommer, sr., Palmyra-Eagle; Amy Riha, sr., Country Day; Isabella Herman, jr., Johnson Creek; Hannah Rabenhorst, sr., Williams Bay.