Taia Hodgekinson of Janesville Craig looks to spike the ball during the second game of a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match against Beloit Memorial on Thursday. Craig won 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 to advance to a regional final.
JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig swept Beloit Memorial 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Craig High School.
Sixth-seeded Craig (20-9 overall, 8-3 Big Eight Conference) developed an early 16-5 lead in the first set. Beloit (3-16, 3-8 Big 8 Conference) struggled on offense and Craig’s Lily Campbell and Kaylin Delgado made them pay with excellent net defense.
“Our front row brought it tonight (defensively),” said Craig coach Emily Collas.
After an easy first set, Craig relaxed on defense in the second and the Purple Knights took an 8-7 lead, capitalizing on several Cougar mistakes.
With momentum slipping away, Craig’s Taia Hodgkinson came up with a huge play. She spiked the ball onto Beloit’s side of the net. The Purple Knights returned it immediately in her direction and without hesitation, Hodgkinson sent it back for a kill.
Throughout the night, Craig took advantage of creative sets and tricky spikes. Fake sets over the net and deliberate spike placings led the team to come back from the early deficit and win the second set 25-20.
Craig rode that momentum from the end of the second set into the third, rolling to an 11-4 lead and never looking back. With more tremendous defense from the front line and inventive offense, Craig won the third set 25-12.
The win was Collas’ first playoff win leading the Cougars.
“It feels very good,” she said. “I’m proud of this group. They’ve grown a lot this whole year. We’re bringing it together at the right time.”
Craig will now face third-seeded Stoughton on Saturday.