JANESVILLE—Janesville Craig swept Beloit Memorial 25-8, 25-20, 25-12 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Thursday at Craig High School.

Sixth-seeded Craig (20-9 overall, 8-3 Big Eight Conference) developed an early 16-5 lead in the first set. Beloit (3-16, 3-8 Big 8 Conference) struggled on offense and Craig’s Lily Campbell and Kaylin Delgado made them pay with excellent net defense.

