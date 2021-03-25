Janesville Craig’s volleyball team had its chances against visiting Middleton on Thursday night.
The Cougars led in the second set and came from behind to force a couple ties in the fourth, but the Cardinals prevailed in both those sets to win 3-1. Middleton won by scores of 25-12, 25-20, 18-25 and 25-20.
“We were just a little too inconsistent all night long,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “Our serving was strong again, but we just made too many other errors.”
After coming out flat in the first set, Craig led 9-2 in the second before Middleton came storming back and grabbed a 13-12 lead.
The Cougars controlled the third set but fell behind 11-6 in the fourth. Still, they rallied to tie it four different times, including at 18-18.
The Cardinals scored the next four points, including two on double hits by the Cougars, to seize control for good.
McKaylie Justman had five aces and two blocks for Craig, while Britten Bertagnoli had 12 kills and two blocks. Freshman Avery Donelson finished with five aces and 15 assists.
Craig hosts Whitewater on Tuesday night.
MIDDLETON 3, CRAIG 1
Middleton 25 25 18 25
Janesville Craig 12 20 25 20
Craig leaders: Aces—Mckaylie Justman, Avery Donelson, 5 each. Kills—Britten Bertganoli 12. Assists—Donelson 15, Julia Masterson 14. Digs—Abby Trapp 10. Blocks—Bertagnoli and Justman, 2 each.