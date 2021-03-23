JANESVILLE
Judging by their work Tuesday night, Janesville Craig’s servers might have spent most of their time during the COVID-19 quarantine working on serving.
The Cougars used their serves as a weapon throughout the night in taking down crosstown rival Janesville Parker for the second time in two weeks.
Seven different players recorded at least one ace, Maggie Degarmo and Mckaylie Justman ran off eight and seven straight points with their serves, respectively, in the second set alone, and Craig swept Parker 25-22, 25-12, 25-22.
"We do a lot of serving practice--drills where they've got to get it in or there is a consequence," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "We've got a lot of girls that can put a pretty good floater up with some spin and speed.
"Coach (Shane Lilly) does a good job of calling zones (for servers to hit toward), and they did a pretty good job of hitting them."
Both teams were missing multiple starters due to Janesville schools being on spring break.
Parker had been playing its best volleyball of the alternate fall season recently but had been looking for the results to show for it. The Vikings looked like they might be headed for proof of their improvement when they built and 18-10 lead in the first set.
"A lot of that was our own hitting errors," Budrow said. "We just had to settle down a little bit."
The Cougars started chipping away behind junior Britten Bertagnoli. She used back-to-back kills to start the comeback, and her ace when it was 21-21 gave Craig its first lead of the night.
They never gave it back, and junior Maddie McCormick fittingly finished off the first set with an ace.
Parker led in early in the second set, as well, going up 7-4 mainly via Craig hitting errors.
The Cougars then rattled off 19 of the next 21 points.
It was 7-5 when Degarmo got the serve, and it was 13-7 by the time she relinquished it. That span included one ace.
It was 16-9 Craig when Justman took over the serve, and she had three aces during a run that widened the lead to 23-9.
The Cougars finished with 17 aces on the night. Justman had five, while McCormick, Degarmo and Kelly Heinzen each had three.
"This was probably the first match where we didn't feel like we played well. Even when we lost to them earlier (this year), we didn't feel like we played great but we didn't play poorly," Parker coach Andy Kimball said. "Our serve receive wasn't great tonight.
"They did a really good job spot serving on us and kind of came after our more inexperienced players that were put into the spotlight tonight. When you're missing arguably your top serve receive player, it makes a difference."
Parker and Craig traded the lead throughout a close third set before DeGarmo again paved the way from the back line. She had back-to-back aces to put the Cougars up 21-18 and force a timeout.
The Vikings got back within a point, 21-20, but could not tie or regain the lead, and Bertagnoli finished off the sweep by pounding a kill through the Parker block.
Bertagnoli had a match-high 12 kills. Freshman Lily Campbell dished out 24 assists, and junior Abby Trapp had 10 digs.
"I thought Abby Trapp did a nice job as our libero. She really passed some great balls to get the offense going," Budrow said. "And Lily Campbell, in her first real night as our starting setter, put up some good balls for our hitters."
Kylee Skrzypchak had six kills and two blocks for the Vikings. Jenna Gackstatter had six kills, and Emma Perry had six digs.
Craig hosts Middleton on Thursday night, when Parker plays at Sun Prairie.
CRAIG 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Parker;22;12;22
Janesville Craig;25;25;25
Craig leaders: Aces--Mckaylie Justman 5, Maddie McCormick 3, Kelly Heinzen 3, Maggie Degarmo 3. Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 12, Taia Hodgkinson 7. Assists--Lily Campbell 24. Digs--Abby Trapp 10. Blocks--Bertagnoli 1.
Parker leaders: Kills--Kylee Skrzypchak 6, Jenna Gackstatter 6. Assists--Grace Williams 8. Digs--Emma Perry 6. Blocks--Skrzypchak 2, Angelia Arndt 2.