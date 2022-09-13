JANESVILLE—Ella Loveland had to smile when it was suggested serving in volleyball is mainly getting the ball over the net.
“Nooo,” the Janesville Craig junior said.
Loveland put on a prime example on how to serve as she started a run of 11 straight points that rocketed the Cougars to a 25-9 victory in the first game at Janesville Parker on Tuesday night.
The Cougars went on to notch 25-11 and 25-12 wins over the Vikings in the Big Eight Conference match.
Loveland credited Craig coach Emily Collas with giving her guidance on her serves.
“She knows the positions well,” Loveland said of Collas. “She tells me where to serve, and I follow her directions.”
Craig, now 3-0 in the Big Eight, and Parker, 1-2, went back and forth to start of the match.
The home team led 7-6 when the Cougars’ Bella Vitaioli served three straight points. After Parker got to within 10-8, a Viking serve went long to make the score 11-8.
That’s when Loveland went to work. With the help of strong rallies by her teammates, Loveland served on 11 straight Craig points that put the game out of reach.
The Cougars wore the younger Vikings down, ending the second game on a 10-1 run and the third game on a 14-1 run.
Collas said the serving from Loveland (two aces) and Lily Campbell (seven aces) was just one of the factors in the victory.
“We also got a good job from our middles,” Collas said. “We did a good job of blocking.”
Parker coach Andy Kimball said his young team—that will play at Beloit Memorial on Thursday night—is improving but that mistakes hurt throughout the match.
“There is a lot of new faces on the varsity squad this year,” Kimball said. “The pace is different than the JV game.”
Kimball pointed to the several Craig scoring streaks as a major factor in the loss.
“They have some good servers,” Kimball said. “We struggled a little bit. They were just steady.
“In volleyball, it’s super important to eliminate your mistakes. (Craig) was picking up everything right up until the end. They were just super steady.”
“It was a team win,” Loveland said.
The Cougars will host Madison Memorial at 7 p.m. Thursday to try to extend their perfect Big Eight record.
“They did what I expected them to do,” Collas said.
CRAIG 3, PARKER 0
Janesville Craig;25;25;25
Janesville Parker;9;11;12
Craig leaders: Assists--Lily Campbell, 9; Avery Donelson 5. Kills--Taia Hodgkinson, 5, Braelynn Bertocchi, 2. Aces--Lily Campbell 7, Ella Loveland 2.
Parker leaders: Kills—Jenna Rumaas and Kaelyn Minich, 3 each. Aces—Chloe Purdy 2. Assists—Katelyn Mills 6. Digs—Runaas, 7. Blocks—Minich 1.