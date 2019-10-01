WHITEWATER

Just like when it felt like Whitewater had all the momentum, Edgerton snatched it back.

The Whippets won the fourth set, but the Tiders rolled to a 12-point fifth set win on their way to a 18-25, 25-18, 25-18, 21-25, 15-3, triumph over Whitewater on Tuesday night in a Rock Valley Conference volleyball match at Whitewater High School.

“I’m proud of our girls and their fight,” Edgerton head coach Sharon Fox said. “After losing set four they could of rolled over. They came out all guns going in that fifth set.”

“Edgerton is a great team,” Whitewater head coach Kathy Bullis said. “They’re scrappy and coached well. They did a nice job.”

Whitewater (9-16 overall, 2-4 in the Rock Valley) took the first set thanks to an 8-0 run, with seven of those points coming from the service of junior Cora Linos.

The spurt started with Whitewater down 12-8, giving the Whippets a 16-12 advantage after the run.

Linos collected three aces during the set and ended with a team-high four for the game.

“Our team was really high at that point,” Linos said. “We were down when we got it (service). Sometimes when we’re down we can get negative, but we weren’t.”

Whitewater went on to win the set by seven.

The Crimson Tide (11-20, 3-3) rolled through the second set.

Up 13-11 in the third set, Edgerton pieced together a 5-0 run, which included two kills from junior Carly Rebman.

Whitewater changed things up in the fourth set, moving junior Emme Bullis, who was returning from an injury, out of her libero role.

“We tried to spark something,” Kathy Bullis said.

The move paid off.

With Whitewater up 18-12 in the set, Edgerton started to gain some momentum with a 3-0 jolt, but Bullis stopped the run with a kill.

“Emme is a talented player.” Fox said. “We had to pull out all the stops when we saw her in the front row.

“She’s such a presence in the game and she makes game planning hard.”

The Whippets went on to win the set by four.

Bullis collected five kills, tied with Linos and freshman Cambell Alexander for second on the team. Junior Kacie Carollo collected a team-high 11 kills. Bullis led the Whippets in digs with 25.

In the fifth and final set, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 3-0 lead, which quickly turned to 6-1, forcing a Whitewater timeout.

“They got ahead early, but I thought we played OK,” Linos said. “You could see in the fifth set we dropped off a bit, and it happens, but we’re just going to work staying even through the whole match.”

The break wasn’t able to stop the Tide’s momentum and Edgerton scored nine of the next 11 points.

“I thought that fifth set they were able to come together as a team,” Fox said. “We had players make plays at important times in that set. Those plays coupled with our energy pushed us over in that set.”

Sophomore Kate Fox Gunderson finished with a team-high 23 assists, while Rebman picked up a game-high 17 kills and added nine digs.

Tuesday was also Play for Trey Night, which honored Whitewater assistant coach Mary Kilar’s son, who died in a car crash at 6-years-old.

Up next for the Whippets will be a Rock Valley road game Thursday against Brodhead/Juda at 6:30 p.m.

Edgerton will host Big Foot in a conference game Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

EDGERTON 3, WHITEWATER 2

Edgerton 18 25 25 21 15

Whitewater 25 18 18 25 3

Leaders: Kills—Rebman (E) 17, Carollo (W) 11. Assists—Fox Gunderson (E) 23, Linos (W) 27. Aces—Fox Gunderson and Rusch (E) 4 each, Linos (W) 4. Digs—Rebman (E) 9, Bullis (W) 25.