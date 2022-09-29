Janesville Craig celebrates as they pull within a point of Waterford in the first game of their match against Waterford in Janesville on Thursday. The visitors won the first set, but the Cougars swept the next three to win the match.
Janesville Craig’s Bella Vitaioli winds up for a spike Thursday during a nonconference match against Waterford. The Cougars dropped the first set of the match but won the next three to pick up a second straight win.
After losing four matches in row, Janesville Craig High volleyball coach Emily Collas decided it was time for a change.
Those changes are paying off in victories.
The Cougars won their second match in as many nights Thursday with a 25-27, 25-17, 25-18, 25-20 nonconference victory over visiting Waterford.
Craig had lost two matches in the Edgerton Invitational on Sept. 17, then lost Big Eight Conference matches at Verona and Madison West.
That created the need for adjustments.
“We changed some things up this week on defense,” Collas said. “It’s making a positive impact on us flowing as a team.”
The Cougars beat Madison East on the road Wednesday, and then Waterford on Thursday.
Craig (15-7 overall) was led by Bella Vitaioli with 11 kills and three aces. Lily Campbell had 22 assists, while Avery Donelson had three aces.
“The girls are continuing to put in the work after a hard week last week,” Collas said. “Learning a growing throughout the season is something we want to see.”
Waterford fell to 15-10 overall.
The Cougars return to Big Eight Conference action Tuesday night when they play at co-league leader Middleton. Craig is 5-2 in the Big Eight. The Cardinals and Verona are tied for first place with 6-0 records.