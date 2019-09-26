FORT ATKINSON

Liz Colver knows her Fort Atkinson volleyball team has the potential, it’s just whether or not the Blackhawks can play up to it that is still in question.

On Thursday night, they were able to.

Fort Atkinson handed Milton its first conference loss of the season as the host Blackhawks defeated the Red Hawks, 18-25, 25-18, 25-21, 25-20.

“This is one we knew if we came out flat we could’ve lost, 3-0, but if we played to our potential that we could absolutely take them,” Colver said. “We practiced hard all week—situational stuff, mental stuff—for the moments we had tonight.”

“Coach said after that first set, we need to play to our potential, and we all heard that,” junior Emma Mans said.

Milton won the first set handily, 25-18, but Fort Atkinson turned the tables in the second set, winning 25-18 to knot the match at 1-1.

The Red Hawks looked like they regained momentum in the third when they took a 13-8 lead, but Fort Atkinson found its footing.

The Blackhawks went on a 7-1 run, taking a 15-14 lead. The spurt was done without Mans, who was on the bench resting.

The game was eventually tied at 20, but Fort Atkinson claimed five of the final six points.

After the third-set win, Fort Atkinson didn’t look back in the fourth, building an 8-2 advantage early. The Blackhawks never trailed in the final set.

Sophomore Callie Krause collected a team-high 37 assists for the Blackhawks, while senior Jadyn Krause led the Blackhawks with 36 digs.

Junior Alexis Jacobson notched three aces, and senior Lily Pfaff and senior Rylie Steffes both had three blocks.

The Red Hawks were led by senor Abbey Falk and sophomore Jordan Karlen, who had 11 kills and 32 assists, respectively.

Junior Juliet Karlen collected 17 digs for Milton.

The win moved Fort Atkinson to 3-1 in the conference standings, tied with Milton.

Milton will play in an invitational Saturday at Waukesha North High School at 7:45 a.m.

FORT ATKINSON 3, MILTON 1

Milton 25 18 21 20

Fort Atkinson 18 25 25 25

Milton leaders: Assists—Jordan Karlen 32. Kills—Abbey Falk 11. Blocks—Nora Stuckey 3. Digs—Juliet Karlen 17. Aces—Courtney Weberpal 5.