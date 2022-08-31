For the first time in 31 seasons, Janesville Craig opened the volleyball season without Blake Budrow as the head coach.
One of his pupils is taking over for him.
Emily Collas, a 2005 Craig graduate who played for Budrow for four years, is the new Cougars head coach. Budrow stepped down from the position in May after earning 656 victories in his just more than three decades as coach.
“Blake has mentored me throughout the majority of my playing career,” said Collas, who also played four seasons at Ripon College and has coached the local ROCK team for 11 seasons.
“He introduced me to the game when I was a freshman in high school,” she said. “I’m excited to continue the legacy of Craig volleyball, which he put so much time and effort into building.”
Collas takes over a team that without three graduates that earned All-Big Eight Conference honors last season—Britten Bertagnoli, Mckaylie Justman and Abby Trapp. The Cougars opened the season by finishing sixth at the Cougars/Vikings Classic last weekend.
“This will be a rebuilding year,” Collas said. “A lot of these players have seen limited playing time at the varsity level.”
Collas expects Taia Hodgkinson, Bella Vitaoili and Lily Campbell to play leading roles on her first-year squad.
Campbell earned All-Big Eight honorable mention honors last year and will be the team’s main setter. Avery Donelson and London Murphy are Campbell’s backups.
“We have a handful of hitters who are trying out different positions until we get a good feel for where they will make the greatest impact,” Collas said. “Braelynn Bertocchi, Kaylyn Delgado, Grace Adams, Hailey Hoffman, Mya Eichelt and Allison Trumpy all have working hard at practice.
“They all have potential at multiple positions in the front row.”
Addi Wobig, Ella Loveland and Elle Joyce will be defensive specialists, Collas said.
“There is a lot of positive energy,” Collas said. “It will be fun to see this group progress throughout the season.
“We have a lot of potential. We have a lot of potential and the girls are ready to put in the work to grow as players.”
