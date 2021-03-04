EDGERTON
Heading into Thursday night's volleyball match against Beloit Turner, Carly Rebman needed one kill to join an elite club.
The Edgerton High senior sat at 999 career kills and needed one more to join six others in program history with 1,000 or more.
Rebman wasted little time reaching the milestone, getting a kill on the first point of the match and helping the Crimson Tide sweep the Trojans 3-0. Edgerton won by scores of 25-5, 25-8, 25-14.
In improving to 1-1 in the alternate fall season, Edgerton dominated all three games, trailing only once at 1-0 in the third game.
Rebman finished with eight kills and was happy to even get a chance to compete after the fall season was wiped out by COVID-19 concerns.
"When coach first told us that the season had got pushed back, I was really disappointed because I knew we had a really good team coming back," Rebman said. "But now that we're playing, I'm just really excited to be able to spend a couple months of my senior year with this team and getting some wins.
"As for the 1,000 kills, I really couldn't have done it without my coaches and teammates. It's really an honor, and what makes it really special is that Sharon (Fox) has been my coach since third grade, so I get to share it with her."
Edgerton overmhelmed visiting Turner in all three games. The Crimson Tide jumped out to a 12-1 lead in the first game behind nine straight service points from Madisen Zych. The lead swelled to 17-3 before Edgerton rattled off five straight points, including Kate Fox Gunderson's perfectly placed lob shot over the outstretched arms of the Turner blockers. Game one ended on Shannon Rusch's kill.
Game two was a carbon copy of game one, with Edgerton racing out to a 13-3 lead and pouring it on from there. Rebman scored six straight points while serving to give her team a 19-4 lead. Game two ended on a perfectly timed block at the net by Edgerton's front row.
Coach Fox said winning was important but that the night belonged to Rebman.
"It's an honor to work with her everyday, and it's an honor to be along side her today with her reaching the milestone," Fox said. "She's worked really hard and put the time in to get to this point."
Rusch finished with a match-high 12 kills, while Fox Gunderson had a strong all-around match with 21 assists, three aces and two blocks.
Edgerton hosts Milton on Saturday.
EDGERTON 3, TURNER 0
Beloit Turner;5;8;14
Edgerton;25;25;25
Edgerton leaders: Aces--Kate Fox Gunderson 3; Kills--Shannon Rusch 12, Carly Rebman 8. Assists--Fox Gunderson 21. Digs--Abby Blum 19. Blocks--Fox Gunderson 2