Janesville Parker volleyball coach Andy Kimball was impressed by the way the Vikings played defense Monday night.
Unfortunately for the visitors, host Edgerton played better.
The Crimson Tide defeated the Vikings 25-16, 25-12, 26-28, 25-15 in a nonconference match.
“We definitely played a lot closer than those scores indicate,” Kimball said. “We were right there in each of those sets. We came back in that third game and played really tough defensively. (Edgerton) just created points.”
Kimball praised the play of Emma Perry and Jayda Schober.
Perry had 17 digs against the effective Edgerton offense. Schober led the Vikings with 18 digs and added 11 kills and two aces.
Jenna Gackstatter led the Vikings with 12 kills.
“We did a lot of good things,” Kimball said.
The Vikings, now 1-4, play at Middleton tonight.
EDGERTON 3, PARKER 1
Edgerton;25;25;26;25
Janesville Parker;16;12;28;15
Edgerton leaders: Aces--Carly Rebman 3. Kills--Rebman 14, Shannon Rusch 13. Assists--Kate Gunderson 36. Blocks--Hannah Zeimet 3. Digs--Abby Blum 28.
Parker leaders: Aces--Jayda Shober 2. Kills--Jenna Gackstatter 12, Schober 11. Assists--Grace Williams 24. Blocks--Sydney Pajerski 2. Digs--Schober 18, Emma Perry 17, Kylee Skrzypchak 15.