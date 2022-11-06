01STOCK_GIRLS_SWIM
Buy Now

Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece of Janesville Craig qualified for state competition in two events each in a Division 1 sectional meet at Racine Case High School on Saturday.

Donagan, a senior, finished second in the sectional 500 freestyle in 5:10.23 and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.76 to qualify for state in those events. Reece, also a senior, was fourth in the 100 freestyle in 53.88 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.23 and will swim in the state meet in those events. Reece’s time in the 50 free broke her own school record.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you