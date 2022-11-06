Ally Donagan and Dakota Reece of Janesville Craig qualified for state competition in two events each in a Division 1 sectional meet at Racine Case High School on Saturday.
Donagan, a senior, finished second in the sectional 500 freestyle in 5:10.23 and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 1:56.76 to qualify for state in those events. Reece, also a senior, was fourth in the 100 freestyle in 53.88 and fifth in the 50 freestyle in 24.23 and will swim in the state meet in those events. Reece’s time in the 50 free broke her own school record.
The Cougars finished sixth as a team in the sectional meet 151 points. Craig also set personal best times in 19 of 21 races in the sectional meet, coach Jennifer Punzel said.
“(I’m) bursting with pride for my Craig High School girls swim team,” she said. “They absolutely performed beyond anyone’s expectations at their Sectional meet in Racine. ... They were on fire.”
Craig had six individual top five finishes, and the Cougars had relay teams finish fifth in the 200 freestyle (1:42.35) and fifth in the 400 freestyle (3:47.75) relays. Punzel is confident Donagan and Reece will have a strong showing at state.
“Both girls are swimming healthy and strong, which is no small feat after a long season,” Punzel said of the pair. “This will be the third consecutive trip to state for this duo, in these same events, and I’ve never felt more confident about where they are physically and mentally. Both are ready to put the exclamation mark on their senior seasons.”
Parker finished in 14th place with a score of 32. Lily Mayfield placed 10th in the 100 backstroke with 1:04.71.
WIAA DIVISION 1 SECTIONAL AT RACINE CASE TEAM RESULTS
Waukesha West/Catholic Memorial 385, Waukesha South/Mukwonago 336, Badger Co-op 333, Burlington Co-op 213, Kenosha Indian Trail 159, Janesville Craig 151, Waukesha North/Kettle Moraine 133, Oak Creek 129, Racine Case Co-op 106, Elkhorn Area 92, Kenosha Tremper 92, Beloit Memorial 83, Kenosha Bradford/Reuther 39, Janesville Parker 32