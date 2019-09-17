BELOIT

Erin Kammerer has seen her team’s roster, just like everyone else.

She’s aware that three freshmen hold significant roles for her Brodhead volleyball team.

Just don’t use that ‘Y’ word around her.

The Cardinals dispatched Beloit Turner Tuesday night in a Rock Valley Conference match in orderly fashion, winning 25-10, 25-12, 25-23.

“I don’t want us to be known as a young team,” Kammerer said. “I want my experienced players to help my younger players on the floor, and that’s their job. Those three freshmen have played together for a long time now, so the chemistry with them is definitely there. I’m more excited to have the talent to specialize a little bit and have kids get really good at a spot.”

Despite the youth, Kammerer said the team has gelled together nicely.

“This is a really fun group to coach. This was probably the highlight of our year so far. Usually we just get sucked into whatever the other team is doing, but tonight we really controlled the tempo and played fast all the way through.”

Senior Katie Goecks patrolled the middle with 13 kills while adding four blocks, while all three freshmen played significant roles for the Cards.

Abbie Dix had nine kills and three blocks at the net. Alexis Kammerer had 27 assists and five digs, while Kaidynce Bevars was solid defensively with seven digs.

Junior Sabrina Siegel also played a key role as she served up four aces during a critical run in the third game.

Turner coach Kasey Quinn said he was impressed with Brodhead’s squad.

“They are a strong team,” Quinn said. “We’ve seen some other teams, and generally speaking they’ve got one or two girls that really just dominate. Brodhead didn’t have that, but none of them did anything wrong. It didn’t feel like they had that one girl they were going to ride, but all of them were solid. They played fundamentally really strong volleyball.”

Quinn wasn’t discouraged by his team’s performance. He particularly liked the back-and-forth third game that nearly went his side's way.

“The first two games we really struggled with serve-receive, and we couldn’t run our offense at all as a result,” Quinn said. “About the middle of the second game, we started to find some rhythm. Our defense is keeping us in games right now as we are still trying to figure out how to finish points more consistently. We are in the right spots and starting to understand volleyball better.”

The Trojans were led by Olivia Tinder’s three kills, while Gabby Jonson and Kristen Steffen played solid floor games.

Both teams have difficult matches coming up Thursday, with Turner traveling to East Troy, while Brodhead hosts Big Foot.