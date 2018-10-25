OREGON
Milton High’s girls volleyball team learned a painful lesson.
Be careful what you wish for.
Believing they had the talent to upset defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Burlington, the Red Hawks got a crack at the Southern Lakes Conference powerhouse in a sectional semifinal match Thursday night.
It didn’t end well for Milton.
Bolstered by a talented and intimidating front line, Burlington cruised to a sweep.
The Demons won 25-16, 25-18, and 25-14.
Milton, the Badger South runner-up, watched an early lead disappear in Game 2 and never recovered.
Milton coach Wayne Hansen said the Demons were as good as advertised.
“We couldn’t control No. 13 and No. 20 early on and that left us a little shellshocked,” Hansen said of Coley Haggard and Laren Baldowsky. “And even at the 10-foot line, they were still bringing the quick sets that we didn’t adjust well to.
“And then finally we started playing like the way we were capable in Game 2, but we then needed to win that game to get it back to even and we didn’t. We got down 2-0 to a team like that and we were done.”
Haggard was the story in Game 1. The 6-foot-1 junior had nine of her match-high 13 kills as the Demons dominated at the net.
Milton cut the lead to 15-13, but Burlington rattled off seven straight points behind the serve of Maddie Berezowitz. The game ended on Kaley Blake’s service ace.
Milton raced out to an early 6-1 lead in Game 2 but couldn’t sustain the momentum. Burlington slowly crept back and eventually tied the game at 13-13. The Demons then went on a 5-0 run to take control.
Burlington coach Teri Little said her team’s experience and tenacity were the difference in the match.
“The thing about these girls is that they never lose confidence,” Little said of her team. “Even when they got down 6-1 or 7-1 in the second set, whatever it was, they stayed positive and that allowed them to come back.
“We knew Milton was very offensive and had a really good hitter in No. 1 (Chloe Buescher), so we wanted to serve aggressively to limit the opportunities to get her the ball.”
Game 3 was all Demons as they stormed out to a 10-1 lead. Milton offered little resistance, as it was left to wonder what might’ve been. The Red Hawks needed to bring their A game to win the match but in the end simply lost to a better team.
“I’ll go to my grave thinking we could’ve played with that team,” Hansen said. “But tonight just wasn’t our night. The nerves got to us a little bit in the beginning, and we had way too many unforced errors that is not characteristic of this team.”
BURLINGTON 3, MILTON 0
Milton 16 18 14
Burlington25 25 25
Leaders: Aces—Emma Sullivan (M) 2, Cayla Gutche (B) 4. Kills—Chloe Buescher (M) 6, Ashley Didelot (M) 6, Coley Haggard (B) 13. Assists—Skyler Salter (M) 11, Kaley Blake (B) 33.
