Janesville Craig's volleyball team went unbeaten in winning the Parker Invitational on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Shoreland Lutheran 25-23 and 26-24 in the championship match to finish 6-0. Host Parker finished fourth.
Craig was led by senior Mckaylie Justman, who finished with 21 aces and 24 kills. Bella Vitaioli also had 24 kills, while sophomore setter Lily Campbell finished with 84 assists.
"I thought we played really consistent all day," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "Our defense was solid, and our serving, up until the last match, was very good. We were probably averaging seven or eight aces a match.
"Shoreland Lutheran has a really nice team, and the championship match was pretty exciting," Budrow said. "They served receive very well, but we made the adjustments and were able to come out with a win."
Parker reached the semifinals before losing in straight sets to Craig. Kylee Skrzypchak led the Vikings 10 aces and 36 digs, while Jayda Schober added a team-high 53 kills and 31 digs. Setter Sydney Pajerski finished with 85 assists.
Both Craig and Parker return to Big Eight Conference play with matches Tuesday night.
Parker Invitational
FINAL RESULTS
1. Janesville Craig; 2. Shoreland Lutheran; 3. Stoughton; 4. Janesville Parker; 5. Milton; 6. Rockford Christian; 7. Christian Life Schools; 8. Jefferson