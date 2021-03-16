The final score showed a sweep Tuesday night, but Janesville Craig's volleyball team could not have hung any closer with visiting Verona.
The Wildcats fended off the Cougars 25-22, 27-25, 27-25 in a nonconference match.
"The whole way through, I don't think either team had more than a lead of three or four points in any game," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "We just need to clean a few things up. We had a few too many errors in key moments. But Verona takes you out of your game, too. They have good hitters, so they take you out of your system.
"But I like where we're at. Verona is tough and we played them close."
Mckaylie Justman had a pair of blocks and seven kills for Craig. Britten Bertagnoli had 10 kills, and Abby Trapp dished out 24 assists. Bella Vitaoli notched five aces.
"Kelly Heinzen had two aces, too, and she scored a bunch of points serving," Budrow said. "Just a little more consistency out of everybody and we'll be just fine."
Craig is not scheduled to play again until it hosts Janesville Parker next Tuesday.
VERONA 3, CRAIG 0
Verona;25;27;27
Janesville Craig;22;25;25
Craig leaders: Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 10, Mckaylie Justman 7. Blocks-- Justman 2. Aces--Bella Vitaoli 5. Assists--Abby Trapp 24. Digs--Sophia Vitaoli 8.