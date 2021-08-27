Janesville Craig's volleyball team got the season off to a rousing start Friday.

The Cougars went 6-0 on the first day of the two-day Optimist Tournament.

Led by Mckaylie Justman and Britten Bertagnoli, the Cougars picked up wins over Elkhorn, Walworth Big Foot, Whitnall, Lancaster, Madison Memorial and Portage.

"What I was most impressed with today was our depth," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "Everybody that played contributed in one way or another.

"For the first time out, I thought we played very well."

Craig advanced to the Gold Bracket of the tournament and will be the No. 1 seed on Saturday.

Janesville Parker finished fifth in its bracket Friday and plays in the Silver Bracket on Saturday at Parker.

 

Optimist Tournament

At Craig

RESULTS FRIDAY

Craig results--Defeated Whitnall 2-1; Elkhorn 2-0; Portage 2-0; Madison Memorial 2-1; Lancaster 2-0; Big Foot 2-0

Craig leaders: Aces--Mckaylie Justman 15; Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 36, Justman 31; Assists--Lily Campbell 67; Blocks--Bertagnoli 7

