Janesville Craig's volleyball team got the season off to a rousing start Friday.
The Cougars went 6-0 on the first day of the two-day Optimist Tournament.
Led by Mckaylie Justman and Britten Bertagnoli, the Cougars picked up wins over Elkhorn, Walworth Big Foot, Whitnall, Lancaster, Madison Memorial and Portage.
"What I was most impressed with today was our depth," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "Everybody that played contributed in one way or another.
"For the first time out, I thought we played very well."
Craig advanced to the Gold Bracket of the tournament and will be the No. 1 seed on Saturday.
Janesville Parker finished fifth in its bracket Friday and plays in the Silver Bracket on Saturday at Parker.
At Craig
RESULTS FRIDAY
Craig results--Defeated Whitnall 2-1; Elkhorn 2-0; Portage 2-0; Madison Memorial 2-1; Lancaster 2-0; Big Foot 2-0
Craig leaders: Aces--Mckaylie Justman 15; Kills--Britten Bertagnoli 36, Justman 31; Assists--Lily Campbell 67; Blocks--Bertagnoli 7
