The Janesville Craig High volleyball team pulled into a second-place tie in the Big Eight Conference on Tuesday with a 21-25, 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 victory over host Middleton.

Craig (33-7, 5-2 Big Eight) recovered after dropping the first set. Amanda Carlson and Lily Stockheimer totaled 15 and 14 kills, respectively, while Taylor Salmon added 51 assists in the win.

“We calmed down a bit after that first game and had fewer unforced errors,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “All four sets were very competitive.”

With Salmon serving in the fourth set, Budrow said the Cougars erased a five-point deficit to take a two-point lead.

Middleton fell to 5-2 in league play. Craig hosts last-place Madison West on Thursday.

CRAIG 3, MIDDLETON 1

Craig 21 25 25 25

Middleton 25 22 21 20

Craig leaders (aces-kills-assists): McKaylie Justman 1-3-0, Mackenzie Masters 0-6-0, Skylar Flood 1-0-0, Lily Stockheimer 2-14-0, Lauren Glissendorf 0-1-0, Taylor Salmon 1-4-51, Sophie Vitaioli 0-0-0, Rachel Bonham 0-5-0, Amanda Carlson 1-15-0, Britten Bertagnoli 0-3-0, Maddie Grund 1-0-0.

