Janesville Craig swept visiting Brodhead in a competitive high school girls volleyball match Thursday night 25-15, 26-24 and 25-20.
“I was very pleased how we came out playing in Game 1,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said.
Abby Trapp, who led the Cougars with 25 assists, made correct decisions on where to go with her passes throughout the contest.
Brodhead took a lead in the second game, but Craig fought back. Sophia Vitaioli finished the rally off by serving the final five points.
The teams traded the lead several times in the final game before Craig prevailed.
“Both teams played a very clean game,” Budrow said. “We served well all night long. We ended up with a total of 17 aces.
The Cougars (4-4) play Milton today at home and compete in a quadrangular at Southwestern on Saturday.
CRAIG 3, BRODHEAD 0
Brodhead 15 24 20
Craig 25 26 25
Leaders: Kills: Mckaylie Justman (JC) 12, Britten Bertagnoli (JC) 11, Dix (B) 15. Blocks: Bertagnoli (JC) 1; Abbey Dix (B) 5. Aces: Bella Vitaioli (JC) 6, Avery Donelson (JC) 5; Madisyn Kail (B) 3, McKenna Young (B) 2. Assists: Abby Trapp (JC) 25; Alexis Kammerer (B) 26.
Mount Horeb 3, Parker 1—The Mount Horeb defense was the key factor in its win over host Janesville Parker on Thursday.
“We had a decent hitting night,” Parker coach Andy Kimball said. “We just couldn’t find the floor.”
Kylee Skrzypchak led the Vikings with 12 kills, and Jayda Schober added eight.
Kimball said Emma Perry had a nice night with 15 digs
Grace Williams and Jenna Gackstatter each had 18 assists, which reflected how well the team was passing the ball.
“They are just really hard to score on,” Kimball said of Mount Horeb.
The Vikings are off until Tuesday when they play Verona.
MOUNT HOREB 3, PARKER 1
Mount Horeb 25 25 22 25
Janesville Parker 20 11 25 15
Parker leaders: Kills: Kylee Skrzypchak 12, Jayda Schober 8. Blocks: Angelia Arndt 2. Aces: Emma Perry, Kyle Skrzypchak, Emilie Curtis and Sydney Pajerski, 1 each. Assists: Grace Williams and Jenna Gackstatter, 18 each; Digs: Emma Perry 15, Kylee Skrzypchak 9.