Janesville Craig swept Beloit Memorial in girls nonconference volleyball Tuesday night.
The Cougars won 25-17, 25-20 and 25-20 to improve to 5-7 in the alternate fall season.
“It was a clean effort on our part,” Craig coach Blake Budrow said. “We reduced our hitting errors and served very well. I think we had 11 aces in the match.
“Defensively, we moved a lot better and covered the seams when we needed to. It was a good way to end the regular season.”
Craig got good production up and down the lineup, with Mckaylie Justman finishing with nine kills and Bella Vitaioli posting six aces. Sophia Vitaioli had seven digs, and Julia Masterson led the offense with eight assists.
Craig hosts Beloit Turner in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match at 1 p.m. Saturday. The winner advances to the regional final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Craig.
CRAIG 3, BELOIT 0Beloit Memorial 17 20 20
Janesville Craig 25 25 25
Craig leaders: Aces—Bella Vitaioli 6. Kills—Mckaylie Justman 9. Assists—Julia Masterson 8. Digs—Sofia Vitaioli 7. Blocks—Kelly Heinzen and Taia Hodgkinson 2