Janesville Craig's Taylor Salmon and Amanda Carlson have been two of the Big Eight Conference's best volleyball players over the last two seasons.
The dynamic duo led the Cougars to third-place conference finishes the last two years and are among the program's all-time leaders in several categories.
And now, for the second straight season, Salmon and Carlson have been named to the all-Big Eight first team.
Headlining the list is Madison Memorial senior Abbey Maier, who was named player of the year. Middleton's Lily Welti joined Carlson and Salmon on the first team for the second straight year.
Salmon, a senior, leaves the program as the all-time leader in assists with 3,671. She set the single-season assist record a year ago and had 1,218 this season, which ranks second overall. She also is third all-time with 236 aces.
"Taylor read the court especially well, usually finding the hitter who was facing a solo block or was able to push to the corner on tow to earn a kill," Craig coach Blake Budrow said. "She led our 5-1 offense the last three years and improved her game all three seasons."
The senior Carlson had 487 kills this season, which ranks third all-time. Her 1,679 career kills are the most in program history.
"Amanda was able to play middle hitter, right side and outside hitter for us," Budrow said. "We moved her around depending on our serve-receive pattern and the matchups we saw on the other side. She was able to adjust to those expectations and perform very well."
Craig seniors Lily Stockheimer and Skylar Flood were second-team selections, along with Janesville Parker senior Julianna Getka.
Parker's Shay Riley, Alissa Anderson and Jayda Schober were honorable mentions, as well as Craig's Lauren Glissendorf.
All-Big Eight volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Abbey Maier, sr., Memorial; Taylor Salmon, sr., Craig; KJ McNabb, jr., Sun Prairie; Amelia Hust, jr., Verona; Lily Welti, sr., Middleton; Maddy Kelley, jr., Verona; Morgan Jensen, sr., Sun Prairie; Amanda Carlson, sr., Craig; Ayona Johnson, sr., La Follette; Hannah Flottmeyer, sr., Middleton
SECOND TEAM
Josie Hableib, so., Sun Prairie; Sophie Alexander, sr., Verona; Julianna Getka, sr., Parker; Lily Stockheimer, sr., Craig; Maia Johnson, so., Memorial; Paige Buske, sr., East; Keller Frinzi, sr., Middleton; Skylar Flood, sr., Craig; Brynn Swanson, so., Beloit; Payton Addink, so., Sun Prairie
Player of the Year--Abbey Maier, Memorial
Coach of the Year--Kelly Annen, Verona
CITY HONORABLE MENTION
Craig--Lauren Glissendorf, jr.; Parker--Shay Riley, jr.; Alissa Anderson, sr.; Jayda Schober, fr.
GazetteXtra.com does not condone or review every comment. Read more in our Commenter Policy Agreement
Report comment abuse