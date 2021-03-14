Janesville Craig's volleyball team continued it's early-season success Saturday night.
The Cougars picked up their second sweep in three nights, taking down visiting Edgerton 25-23, 25-22, 25-17.
Junior Britten Bertagnoli led the way for Craig, hammering 14 kills and adding 11 digs.
Junior Abby Trapp dished out 29 assists, and senior Sophia Vitaoli had three aces for the Cougars.
Shannon Rusch led the Crimson Tide with 13 kills and 15 digs. Carly Rebman had 13 kills and four aces, and Kate Gunderson had 27 assists.
CRAIG 3, EDGERTON 0
Edgerton;23;22;17
Janesville Craig;25;25;25
EDGERTON (leaders) — Kills: Rebman 13; Rusch 13. Assists: Gunderson 27. Blocks: Rebman 1; Gunderson 1; Crandall 1. Aces: Rebman 4. Digs: Rusch 15.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Kills: Bertagnoli 14; Justman 10. Assists: Trapp 29. Blocks: Heinzen 3. Aces: Vitaioli 3. Digs: Bertagnoli 11.